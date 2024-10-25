The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was little, I was always obsessed with makeup. I would take my mom’s makeup bag filled to the brim with everything I loved. The blushes, the mascara, all the different brushes that caught my eye in an instant, I loved it all. Every birthday, Christmas and special occasion, I asked for gift cards for Sephora, Ulta or anywhere I could buy my favorite lip gloss or lip balm. I’ve watched a million videos about other people’s favorite products and am looking for new things to try. Over the years I have probably spent too much time (and too much money) buying new products to try out. Some of my favorite products, mostly lippies, will be listed below.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

This is one of my go-to’s, and I have numerous of this exact lip balm. Pink Sugar is my favorite shade if you’re looking for something a little more natural that you can wear every day, and it has an amazing smell. For something with a bit more color, I like the shade Cherry. This adds a perfect pop of color for going out or even just staying in. This is a perfect glossy lip balm that you can carry anywhere and use for any occasion.

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint

This was a recent purchase of mine and I’m already in love. This adds to my makeup routine perfectly, especially with a dark lip liner. I currently only have one shade, but I am one hundred percent ordering every single other color. The color pays off perfectly and adds a perfect shine to the lips. Some of my favorite lip liners to use with the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint is the NYX lip liners as well as the Charlotte Lip Cheats. These are the perfect shades that add a perfect plump to the lip, and the brand has so many shades to match perfectly with any lip gloss or lipstick that you may have.

Tower 28 Lip Gloss

I have acquired at least five of these lip glosses in the past year. In my mind, these are the most perfect lip glosses on the market. They aren’t sticky, which is one of my biggest pet peeves when trying new lip products. My favorite of these lip glosses is Pistachio, which is a perfect light pink, nudeish color that works perfectly for staying in or going out. These glosses add perfect hydration to the lips the same way a lip balm does but with the color pay off of a really good lip gloss.

Makeup by Mario Moistureglow

These are the perfect combination of a lip gloss that is in the same tube as a regular ChapStick. This makes carrying it around, transportation between different bags and taking it on the go super easy. As the title says, this adds a perfect amount of moisture and glow to the lips without even trying.