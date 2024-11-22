The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now as I am writing this I fear that the semester is coming down to an end. This semester was very different from ones in the past and in many ways good.

A New Living Space

This year I started my junior year and along with this was adjusting to a new living space. Instead of living in a dorm with one other person I now live in an apartment style home with five other girls plus myself. In the apartment there are three separate bedrooms, so we still share with one other girl. We have two full bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. Living in a space that was more than just some beds and dressers was so much nicer and honestly made me like this semester a lot better than I have in the past. I like being able to have a kitchen especially because I love to cook, so it makes my meals more enjoyable than just being tied down to the dining hall constantly. The apartment itself is also on a different side of campus excluded from the academic buildings and other residence halls. The separation of the apartments defiantly gives it the feel as if you lived off campus which I do enjoy a lot more.

Getting a Different Roommate

This year, since I’m living with five other girls, I decided to switch up who I was actually sharing a room with too. Now at first, we all had a plan, and we were all set with who we were rooming it’s. Not too long into the summer we got a text saying that one of the girls was going to transfer out. Luckily, shortly after we then received news that someone else would be filling her spot. At first, I was nervous because I didn’t want some random girl joining our apartment especially because we had everything figured out. When I found out who would be filling her spot I felt relief.

Sophia is now my roommate and the girl who filled in for our other friend. Today I can now say that it was a blessing in disguise. I knew Sophia a little bit because of her being on dance team with me for a little while and then also sharing an English class together. Ever since the day we moved in the apartment I feel like we have grown close as roommates and as friends. I am very glad to say that Bonas brought us together and I am grateful to have such a good friend like her by my side (she’s literally next to me as I write this).

Clue

“Clue” was the name of the dance show for the 2024 fall semester. This was definitely a show to remember, and I will cherish it deeply. This year on dance team I became a choreographer for the second year now for intermediate hip-hop. I really love being a choreographer because I enjoy using my creativity and passion for dance to produce something to include in our shows. Honestly it has been super fun working with my co-choreographer, Cailee because I feel like our passion for dance really shows in our dance and we genuinely get along well. I am eager to see how we can work to create even better and more entertaining dances next semester and honestly just be able to have fun with our class.

Dance team in general has held a very special place in my heart. I knew I wanted to continue to dance because I have ever since I was 3 years old, but little did I know it would introduce me to a new family. When I first joined the team my freshman year, we had about 30 people on the team. Fast forward to today we have about 60 members. This growth is truly impressive and crazy to think that our family has spread across campus from people of all grades, backgrounds, and levels of dance experience. Dance team is hands down the best thing that has happened to me at college and I can’t wait for more memories with this team.

Field Block One

To start off with this is my last semester before entering a new chapter of my college career. Next semester I will be entering field block one which is basically a semester of preparation and learning how to student teach. Don’t get me wrong I am looking forward to this because I can’t wait to get in the classroom and learn how to navigate the process of becoming a teacher. On the other hand, I am super nervous. Nervous because I want to ensure that my lessons will go well, and I hope the kids and my teacher will like me. Honestly though, I have witnessed many friends go through the field block process this semester, so it kind of calms me down. It is nice to hear their stories and experiences because in a way it allows me to be more prepared for this journey.