Recently, my two friends and I were watching the Thundermans Return film that came out.

About 20 minutes into the movie, my one friend just starts listing our favorite childhood shows. Some of my favorite ones that he listed were Every Witch Way, Make It Pop, Lab Rats and Mighty Med, but the more we talked about these shows, the more I realized about how my childhood is over and I am starting to live my adult life.

As I was getting older, I was different compared to other children. While everyone was hanging out with friends or working a summer job, I was at home, reading books or playing Animal Crossing (still my favorite game of all time). I did not have many friends and was bullied all the time because of my lazy eye or for who I was as a person. Although there were some bad parts of my childhood I am glad I have moved on from, there are some great (and even funny) memories I still look back on today.

One of the memories that I remember was going to a beach in Florida with my mom, my brother, my aunt and my cousins. I would be running around in my little bathing suit as my mom watched me from afar. While I was there, I collected a bunch of seashells and my mom put them in a bag for me. You see, I still have those shells from so many years ago. Yet, when I look at them, it feels like I had just brought them back with me the other day.

This memory that I am about to share is funny, but you probably do not know if you should laugh or not. Do not worry, you can laugh. Believe me, I still do when my mom brings it up.

When I was in elementary school, my class went on a field trip to the Strong Museum. Of course, while we were there, we had to go into the butterfly exhibit because everyone wanted to see them. I, on the other hand, did not. I was terrified of butterflies. My fear came from watching the SpongeBob episode where SpongeBob and Patrick encountered one and they believed it was trying to hurt them. So, instead of being like every other kid and enjoying the bugs that had pretty colors on their wings, I cried. Not like a cute child cry, it was an UGLY CRY. It was so bad, my mom had to carry me away in her arms. Don’t worry, you can laugh at this. I’ll be laughing with you.

I think it is important we remember who we once were as kids. If it weren’t for the decisions we made then, it would not shape us into who we are today. So, I just want to say thank you to young Olivia. Through all the laughs and sad times, you still pushed forward and for that, I will love you forever.