Imagine you are driving on the highway, listening to music blasting from your car speakers. Your phone is off sitting in the cup holder next to you, and the radio isn’t on either. A song is playing you have listened to a dozen times before. You can’t quite see it yourself, but you can sense a disk sitting in the slot spinning at a rapid speed to produce the sounds you’re hearing.

This is my experience every time I drive. Instead of opting for the radio or the increasingly popular Bluetooth option on my phone, I opt in for my CDs.

The first ever CD I got was from my sister. She was gifted a CD of Red by Taylor Swift and eventually passed it down to me. As an avid Swiftie, I loved the CD. It was all I ever listened to driving in my car. Listening to that CD over and over is what sparked my desire for more.

Since I started driving, I have accumulated many CDs of my favorite albums from Stick Season by Noah Kahn to Guts by Olivia Rodrigo. The CDs give me not just a chance to listen to really good music but also have a physical thing that represents my love of the album. I can’t imagine just plugging my phone into my car now. I love the way I listen to an album at a time. It almost feels wrong to listen to Red on my phone now as opposed to the CD in my car.

Unfortunately, I do not have my car on campus, so these CDs don’t get played much while I am up at college, but that does not mean that they don’t have a use. CDs are the perfect room décor. I have all of mine hanging on my wall with Velcro command strips. They are practical, easy and so much fun!! During breaks all I have to do is undo the Velcro, and they are ready to be played in my car for the week or two that I have back at home.

Buying CDs has now given me something to look forward to and a way to treat myself. If I accomplish a goal, the first thing I do is order my next CD. I can’t wait to get my next few; I’m thinking Niall Horan, One Direction or possibly Hozier.

The only problem with my collection is how new cars are being made. I want to look into getting a new car (sorry Ruby, I still love you), but most cars don’t come with CD slots anymore due to the technology of Bluetooth, but I am determined to find one. I will not let modern technology come between me and my favorite way to listen to music.