As living human beings we have five magical gifts that we may take for granted. I mean, I’ll be honest, I don’t really think of my senses as blessings. I am so used to just living life and not realizing that not everybody has the gift of living with all five senses. Lately, I have been really trying to focus myself on “living in the present moment” I believe using and recognizing each of our five senses plays a big part of this.

When living in the moment, you want to focus on everything right in front of you without having any distractions nearby. Living in the present moment has also allowed me to have a deeper sense of appreciation for my own life and what I have been able to experience this far.

After taking the time to actually think about my senses, I have realized that they all help me to live the life that I live today. There are so many beautiful things to see and do during our lifetime and I am so lucky to be able to experience everything in the way that I do now. I wanted to take the time to list three specific things from each sense that really makes me appreciate life.

Sight: Our eyes are so important because they allow us to see the world around us. They allow us to see other people, animals, vibrant and dull colors, and all the in between.

when I see an elderly couple still showing signs of love (hugs or holding hands)

sunsets/sunrises over the water

bright stars peaking out of the dark night sky

Touch: Our sense of touch is key. We can feel certain feelings that make us happy or make us feel safe. Touch whether we use our hands or feet helps us explore and recognize the environment around us.

the feeling of sinking into my freshly made bed

the feeling of snuggling with my dog when I get home

the feeling of walking barefoot in the cool grass on a hot summer day

Hearing: Paying attention to sound can be a good thing but some may take it as a bad thing. We may hear the sound of beautiful instruments playing at a concert or we may hear a noise like, chalk scraping across the chalkboard which could make us feel irritated or uneasy.

the sound of the jet ski’s skimming the lake

the sound of 104.1 radio station playing in my grandparent’s kitchen

the sound of birds chirping when you first wake up

Taste: Taste is a very interesting sense that we have. We may try new foods or drinks that may be sweet, sour, savory, or a mix of everything. This sense is probably one of many favorites to be able to use on a daily basis.

the taste of raspberry lemon cheesecake a from The Cheesecake Factory

the taste of iced chai tea lattes from Starbucks

the taste of Orbit mint gum

Smell: Smell can be very relaxing. We may recognize certain scents that remind us of our homes, favorite foods or even our favorite people. Some smells are so distinct and some can take us a minute to identify.

the smell of fresh cut grass

my smell of my grandparent’s house on spaghetti dinner Sunday