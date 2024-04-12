The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For much of my life I told myself that I wanted to be a minimalist. I didn’t want junk drawers full of odd trinkets and newspaper clippings or a closet bursting with unorganized clothes and bins of forgotten childhood memorabilia. But, alas, I find myself becoming the very person I once feared, and I’m not even mad about it.

Maximalism isn’t just about decking out your room or wearing a funky outfit; it’s a freedom of expression.

The Urban Dictionary defines a maximalist as, “someone who celebrates life in all its messy, offbeat, fresh and exciting glory.” I thought that was a beautiful way to put it.

A maximalist tries their best to live life to its fullest. They don’t shy away from those bright spots of color, adding an extra accessory to an outfit, or expressing their true selves without hiding behind societal expectations. Who wouldn’t want to be a maximalist?

Sometimes, though, life tries to smother that creativity or excitement for life that is within everybody.

We fall into the “sad beige” aesthetic of life with our outlook on it turning into just getting from one day to the next. We surrender our dreams to a more “realistic” pathway of life and sacrifice our personal quirks and style to the uniformity of professionalism.

But how boring life would be if we only try to become just like everyone else? They say imitation is the best form of flattery, but individuality is what gives way to innovation.

So, stop letting the world convince you to become someone you’re not and maximize who you really are!

For some inspiration, here are some of the ways that I have embraced the maximalist lifestyle:

Make Myself at Home

It is often said that our rooms are a reflection of our minds. When people say that they often refer to the state of the room, whether it is messy or neat, but I think it is also referring to the way we decorate it.

Is it cozy? Does it display your interests or your personality? Or is it desolate or uninviting? Your room should be a haven for you where you let who you are internally “explode” around you. I like to fill mine with trinkets that I may have picked up from my travels, posters that show off my interests, pictures with my friends and family, funky lamps and lots and lots of books.

Even outside of your room, you should have things with you that put you at ease and remind you of the best parts of yourself. I usually like to have a book on me, and my electronics are decked out in stickers or fun cases that reflect what I like in some way.

Embracing Being Loud

I used to not be a particularly chatty person in public, and in some ways, I still don’t think I am, but I definitely have gotten more comfortable in “taking up more space.”

Getting comfortable with voicing your opinions is instrumental in gaining the confidence to stand up for yourself. You let your personality show with the quips you make, but also when you engage in deeper conversations that you once feared talking about. What others think about you no longer seems to matter so much when you become comfortable living your truth.

Dress for Myself

My outfits are nothing to write home about, but I wear what I am comfortable in and what makes me happy, and that is all that matters. Clothing is probably one of the most common mediums in which people express themselves. Don’t let what is trending or what other people say you should wear dictate the way you present yourself. Dress for you and you only.

Make the Most of Experiences

Seize the moment; be spontaneous! The world has so much to offer and so many people let opportunities pass them by because they focus on the trivial fact that “we don’t have enough time.” That’s exactly why we should be taking advantage of any opportunity for adventure that comes our way.

I don’t want to look back on life with regrets that I didn’t do something, I already have enough of those and I’m not even 20. So, I’ve decided that I need to say yes more often to those spontaneous trips or random side quests. This mystery of what the next moment will bring is what makes our lives so exciting to live.

Focusing on being present and living in the moment is also important. We spend far too much time worrying about the uncertainty of our futures, we need to maximize our lives by enjoying it while it is happening. You can read more about this below.