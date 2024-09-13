The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always been a girl who loves music. My dad raised me on listening to everything from Weezer to Motorhead to Weird Al to Johnny Cash. I never quite appreciated just how much his music taste influenced me.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found my own music taste, and while his music is forever a part of who I am, I’ve grown to love a little indie or anything that’ll boost my mood.

I recently joined WSBU 88.3 The Buzz, St. Bonaventure’s radio station, and I’m not sure if I will be a writer or have my own show, but either way, I’ll be able to share something that makes me spark.

With fall swiftly approaching, I’ve found myself feeling nostalgic and more consistently listening to music.

“You’re Gonna Go Far” By Noah Kahan (with Brandi Carlile)

This song never fails to make me tear up. I am so proud of myself for coming to SBU and finding my people. There was a point in time where I feared that I would never meet my people or feel comfortable in a new place. I’ve realized that I’m allowed to have multiple places I call home. I know that I have people in my life who are rooting for me and are truly happy that I exist, and this song reminds me of how much life can change and yet the people who love you will be by your side through it.

“Me and Julio Down by the schoolyard” by Paul simon

Yet another song that reminds me of the beautiful relationships I have. This song specifically reminds me of my best friend, Eoghan. He has been by my side since the beginning of freshman year and he has been one of my biggest fans since then. This song feels like something I would have listened to on my Walkman as I walked to school on a fall day. I can imagine myself in a skirt and peacefully walking side by side with my friends and just feeling so much bliss.

“Linger” by the cranberries

Last year, everyone seemed to be talking about “Linger”, and I never really understood why. However, this past week, I have been listening to it every morning as I walk to class, and I think it’s been helping me get into the fall mood during this warm week. This song makes me want to walk through a pumpkin patch while eating an apple with caramel. This song makes me excited for the upcoming season where I will be wearing more sweaters and jeans. I thrifted a new sweater this week and I cannot wait to debut it!

“Fast Car” by tracy Chapman

This song feels reminiscent of a time I can’t quite place. It feels like a hug of hope and there’s something so special about the recognition this song has received in the past year. This is just one of the songs that I have to put both AirPods in for because every note feels meaningful.

I’m looking forward to this new season of music and listening to new artists. I think this semester will be one with lots of playlists and I can’t wait for it!