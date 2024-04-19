Let me put you on: Chappell Roan

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My latest music obsession has definitely been the ICONIC Chappell Roan.

If you don’t know who that is, maybe you will recognize her when I tell you she’s currently making waves as Olivia Rodrigo’s opener on tour, or is the artist behind the song you’ve probably heard on Tik Tok that goes a little like “Knee deep in the passengers seat..”.

I just love everything about her, and have had her playing nonstop in the past couple of months. Her music has so much depth to it while still being so colorful, catchy, and fun. Her vocal range is so impressive, and I love the way she sounds the exact same live as she does in her songs. Her vocal talent is off the charts.

She brings the iconic gay energy that we all need. Her aesthetic is absolutely to die for, and I find myself very infatuated with her look.

One look at her instagram, and I found myself hooked.

In recent times, she served us iconic looks at Coachella as well as her very own Tiny Desk Concert.

She continues to bless my Apple Music playlists, even being the star of an entire treadmill workout to the bpm of her songs.

Her most recent, April 5, release “Good Luck Babe!” Is truly one of the best songs I’ve heard in awhile. It is SO catchy while relaying such a distinct message. The bridge brings the dramatics all women need when dancing around their bedrooms, screaming out their favorite songs. I have to say I’ve listened to it probably close to 100 times now.

Along with this song is a slew of incredible other songs. If I’ve convinced you to check her out, here’s some songs for you! Be warned: these may contain explicit content!

Red Wine Supernova (3:13) Freaky-fun and upbeat, contains a social media trending bridge HOT TO GO! (3:05) Beat literally scratches your head just right, comes with a dance that is going to be the future of middle school dances as a fresher YMCA type vibe School Nights (4:09) An older piece that reveals more of her raw vocals, slows things down in the best way Casual (3:53) “Knee deep in the passengers seat…”, cuts so deep please listen if you’ve ever had someone say your very NOT casual relationship/situation-ship was just casual Pink Pony Club (4:18) Incredible vocals, makes me want to run away to California to “dance at the club”, undeniable vibes in the chorus Coffee (3:25) Literally one of my favorites ever, definitely recommend for those who will never get over their first WLW relationship/fling, makes me cry in my most vulnerable hour I’ll keep it real with you Love Me Anyway (3:53) CUTEE, definitely good for the lover girls like me, cute dynamic for those who are afraid of love which only adds to their love for the person never giving up on the urge to love them, FITS LOTS OF BOOK OR MOVIE TROPES Naked in Manhattan (3:31) Is the title not enough to reveal that it’s a super fun song? Just listen. Trust. Kaleidoscope (3:43) One of the staples of my “crying but at least I’m hot” moments, the slow sad ballad everyone needs once in a while Femininomenon (3:40) A definite hit in her discography, will surely make you feel like you need a Femininomenon, need this chorus written on my headstone You should definitely, definitely, definitely listen to these songs.

Hopefully I create dozens more Chappell Roan fans, because it is truly what she deserves. I am so excited to watch her journey as an artist and can feel it within the depths of my soul she is gonna get HUGE.