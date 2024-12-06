The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially Christmas time, which means it’s finally acceptable to listen to Christmas music all the time. The music is one of my favorite parts of the Christmas season, so of course I have to write about a few of my favorite Christmas/Holiday songs. I’ve always loved listening to Christmas music in the car and its just not the same listening to it in my AirPods. I also love hearing all the songs once there’s actually snow everywhere, it just feels so magical.

1. “Last Christmas” by Wham! – I love this song so much. To me it’s not Christmas unless I listen to this song. To be honest, during the Christmas season I listen to it at least once a day if not more. George Michael has a great voice that I love listening to and it’s one of the main reasons that I enjoy listening to this song.

2. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono – I don’t even really have a reason for liking this song so much, I just do.

3. “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix – This song is on one of their Christmas CD’s that I own and I used to play it so much that my parents were definitely sick of it. I love Pentatonix and hearing them sing gives me shivers but especially this song. Whenever I hear it I want to cry but in a good way, its just that good of a song. I also enjoy how I can listen to it at any time of the year.

4. “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra – I’ve always enjoyed listening to and watching videos of Trans-Siberian Orchestra since I was a kid. Two years ago I saw them in concert with my mom and it was magical. The seats we originally had were on the side of the stage and one of the pipes started leaking on us and my mom went to go complain and our seats got moved, and that just made the whole concert 10 times better. This song also makes me think of going to see Christmas light displays because I saw a house this one time that had their display “dance” to music and this was one of the songs.

5. “Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé – It wouldn’t be Christmas if Michael Bublé wasn’t playing. This song reminds me of being in the car and looking at all of the snow on the trees and how pretty it looks.

6. “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber – To be honest, I don’t really like Justin Bieber, but this song is just so catchy and I can’t get it out of my head.

7. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” by Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé – Say what you want to about this song but personally I think it’s really good.

8. “Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift – Who would I be if I didn’t put Taylor on this list? I never used to listen to this song but this year I decided to and now its one of my favorites.

I hope you enjoy my ranking of some of my favorite Christmas songs. Get cozy and start listening now because its time.