It’s not a house, It’s a home- Claire Fisher

I was first introduced to Her Campus in Spring into Bonas at the club fair that day. Walking in I know I wanted to learn more about the club because online it looked like so much fun. In the gym in the Reilly Center, they were towards the back, but that light that the three girls at the table where bringing, the distance could not dull them down. I walked around and signed for few clubs, orientation and then as I was walking through the last row when I saw the sign. I mentioned seeing them online to my mom and she said I should go up and learn about the club. At first, I was absolutely terrified to walk up to them, my confidence at that point was slim to none, but my mom forced me. As I got closer to the table, I saw the Claire Fisher, whose smile radiated off her in the most comforting light, I gained a little more confidence and had a conversation. When I tell you those three girls were the sweetest people ever, I knew that if the club and everyone was like them, I knew I would enjoy it. So, I told myself that I will be going at the interest meeting in fall, and I was there.

When I walked into the interest meeting, with my roommate Courtney by my side, ready to join the club and not worry, I’ll admit I was a little scared, but I made it through. I was at first second guessing joining because of work, but the words creeped into my head, “you have your whole life to work, have fun now while you still can.” So, I had decided to join and make time because I knew that I would enjoy every second of being a part of HC, spoiler alert I do.

With being a freshman, I have had adjustment struggles, side note everyone does you’re not alone, but how you get through makes a difference. Instead of sulking, get out of your room and do different things around campus, and don’t go home! Her campus helped me get through those rough times, with giving me something to do and look forward to doing every week. It has helped me find friends and connect with people on a deeper level than I wouldn’t haven’t been able before. One meeting we went to Pink, and we were sitting in a big group with snacks around, it felt like I had made it home. Courtney commented on the house, and Claire responded with “It’s not a house, It’s a home.” With the quote, it put into words what I had felt about Her Campus, even though I was a part of the group for only two months at that point.

I look forward to going to the meetings on Monday at 7pm, I look forward to seeing the girls who can change my mood in only a small amount of time. It may seem basic, but it seems like I have found lifelong sisters, and a community that I didn’t think that young me ever thought I would find. I am beyond grateful to be able to call myself a Her Campus member at St. Bonaventure University, to say that the people in my group are my friends. I have been given the absolute best gift anyone could have asked for, a sisterhood and a home.