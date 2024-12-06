The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Semester three is coming to a close and I’m feeling so many emotions. In one way, I’m going to miss my friends so much, but I know I’ll get to see them again next month. I’ll miss my routine of being at school and giggling with my roommate Gwen before bed.

There’s so much that made this semester special. I had the opportunity to serve as JWIC’s Service and Outreach Officer and organized a period products donation to local schools. It was a project I had been wanting to do for many years. Check out this post to learn more about why this project was so special to me.

I was a shadow to the editors of Her Campus this semester, and it helped me to connect with my HC sisters in so many ways. I was finally able to sit down with many of the articles and connect with the writers. Her Campus became a part of who I am in such a deep way. I knew I could count on our Monday night meetings to cheer me up after a long day. I got to be a Big to some incredible girls and it taught me the importance of getting to know people outside of my major.

I spent this semester and most of the summer as one of the communications interns for Mt. Irenaeus. I could not be more grateful to have held this position and grown closer with my Mountain family. The Mountain is truly my home and I don’t know where I’d be without it. To be able to give back and increase awareness about it was an incredible experience.

This semester, whenever someone asked me how the school year was going, I’d respond, “it’s going well, but it’s busy. Busy’s good, though!”, and while I think I thrive when I have a lot on my plate, I deserve a break.

Unlike other semesters, I never had more than a day or two in a row where I truly felt overwhelmed. That doesn’t mean I wasn’t under stress, though. I was often thinking about my next assignment to do or what time I had to work. While this was, by far, my favorite semester, and it wouldn’t have been so perfect if not for the people who supported me along the way. There’s no place I’d rather be than on the SBU campus.

As I look forward to winter break, I see time spent reading, cooking, and cleaning. I plan to also substitute teach at my elementary and high school during this break. I’m excited to rest and do a little bit more with myself in mind.

I will absolutely miss my friends from SBU and the professors that put a smile on my face every day. I am not quite ready for break, but I know I deserve it.

I still have essays to write, projects to present, and exams to complete, but I’m in the homestretch of yet another semester deserving of gratitude. Thank you, semester three, for being the beginning of something special!