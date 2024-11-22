The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I have thousands of costumes that sit in a box since 2009, when I first started dancing.

For my first tap dance, we were dressed as teddy bears with glittery pink skirts and furry ears. We hugged soft teddy bears as we tapped away to an uplifting song.

“I want candy” was fun jazz one I did too. I remember my group screaming in excitement when we found out there was going to be a prop. We wore a mini colorful dress covered in sparkles. My hands gripped the big “lollipop” that we got to spin around and jump with. In my studio, it was rare that dancers got props and when you did, it was special.

I experimented with hip hop for one year. I was about 12 years old. I loved watching hip hop. It is so groovy and fun. However, I just could not do it. My body just did not agree with the rhythm. This specific dance we wore a hound’s tooth pattern on a turtleneck dress. The dance was powder puff girls themed (I was in the bubbles group). It is weird that I did not like it, because even to this day it is one of my favorite dance styles to watch.

One of my best friends, Peyton, and I were obsessed with the silver sequin wristbands that were extremely itchy. Honestly, we did not care about the bracelet or the little white jackets we wore; we were just happy to step on stage together. There was nothing more rewarding than dancing my first duet with her in sixth grade.

There was also the green dress with purple flowers that all my friends hated but I loved the uniqueness. Or the hot pink cheetah print outfit that I wore dancing with the older girls. Even the sassy royal blue costume that went along with the song “Pennies from Heaven.”

You might be wondering why I am talking about these random dance costumes that do not have much of a purpose now.

As the years started creeping closer to senior year, I had a constant thought. The fact that I would never dance again haunted me. Even though I finished my dance career with only two dances in the recital, it still meant something. I have been dancing since the age of three. Each year varied with the number of classes I took or the styles I tried. But never once did I give up on dancing.

As I stood in my simple but beautiful, turquoise, two-piece, senior costume, I knew dance would not be over. I was excited for my new beginnings. The SBU Dance Team gave me just that. The team gave me excitement and encouragement. I was able to continue my passion.

As the show of Clue ends, I just want to express how thankful I am for this new team and cannot wait for the next four years of costumes!