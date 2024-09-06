I’m 21 and Still Have a Lot to (Un)learn

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Your 20s is all about learning. Learning things for the first time, relearning ideas you’ve squashed and unlearning negative thought habits.

After being in the Jandoli school for two full years now, there are some things I absolutely love and some things I will simply never come around to. Being in the Jandoli school gives you thicker skin and instills some evergreen work habits. I am grateful for every opportunity this school has given me, but it’s not perfect; I think everyone could agree with that.

However, being in Her Campus (especially while being in JWIC) has started to help me fall back in love with the Jandoli School.

Here are a few things I am in the process of reteaching myself in the communication field, especially some reminders that are important for the beginning of the semester:

Writing does not always have to be so competitive

When I first entered the Jandoli school, there was (and still is) an immediate air of competition. Once students learn of the highly coveted senior awards there seems to be a mental game of Survivor of who will get the Hellinger or the Woman of Promise award.

Only one person can get the ESPN job. Only one person can be (insert any professor)’s favorite student.

The real world has competition too, sure, and (at sometimes) can have benefits. But, it isn’t, and can’t, always be about winning or losing. There IS such a thing as unhealthy competition.

There is space for everyone to write! Maybe we can’t all work for the New York Times, but you can write you own book, have your own blog, write for your local publication, etc.

I think we see production of our craft as a finite resource. It’s not. I promise, there is room for you to flourish and share what you have to offer. Your time is coming, and so is mine! There are people rooting for you. When we focus so much on effort, on sizing up the competition, we forget how many people are cheering us on. There is a time and place for EVERYONE, especially in Her Campus.

Blog writing is just as valid as newswriting

I have a lot of respect for journalists. It’s never been a career I personally desire, but I whole heartedley recognize the importance of it, especially in upholding democracy. My dad has been a reporter for over 30 years and even reported from the immediate aftermath of 9/11 – I promise I see the immense value.

But, I feel as though news writing has been placed as a higher priority than “blog” style writing or op-eds. Yes, we need to place a high emphasis on holding our elected officials accountable and keeping the public informed on local events, but I feel there is just as much benefit to the style of writing Her Campus provides. They just serve different purposes

There is something special about writing something simply for the sake of further discussion. That’s why we get a liberal arts education, isn’t it? It’s about the act of forming an opinion, having a unique dinner time conversation and seeing diverse perspectives. It puts your brain through a needed workout.

Writing should be romanticized

Often in the Jandoli school, we romanticize the struggle of writing. The pressure to meet a deadline, the many, many necessary revisions, and the genuine anguish it takes to pick the perfect words. While I think these are all important and necessary feelings to experience before the workforce, I think we could all do a better job of actually romanticizing the process.

What about freedom to manage our own time? Getting to select ANY type of music we want to listen to while writing? Even a sweet treat? How lucky are we that we get to write anywhere we want on campus with amazing internet access and laptops.

No career field has everything figured out. But, communicators, let’s continue to write with more joy, more love and more gratitude.