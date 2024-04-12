I Want to Live a Life From a “New Perspective”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always been and will always be a Panic! At The Disco fan and have always loved the movie “Jennifer’s Body”. Never did I ever think those two things would’ve combined to create the masterpiece that is the song “New Perspective”.

While I’ve loved this song for what some would consider to be far too long, I have never actually been able to have a new perspective since I was fourteen singing this song at the top of my lungs.

My whole life, I have never been tall. I was never even anything that could be considered tall. I used to have to climb on the counter to get something from the top shelf. Just yesterday, I had to ask my roommate to borrow her height to grab the salt from, shocker, the top shelf. I know, it’s a bit embarrassing, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

Though I have no particular feelings about being short myself, I felt and still feel that it was one of the first things that people would see about me. It very frequently would also be the first physical attribute that people would verbalize to me as well.

I’ve always been measured up to and fell short… literally, but all of that was about to change, by around one inch.

When I was standing by my mom in the kitchen over Easter break, I realized I was looking right at her eyebrows. Now to the average Joe, that would sound totally normal; however, it was a literal change in my perspective.

I always used to have my line of sight fall right at my mom’s nose and now we were at her eyebrows? What had happened? Was I on a higher portion of our uneven flooring? Had she hit that age where she started shrinking (sorry Mom)? I mean, there was no way I was taller… right?

I had to disprove this wild theory that I could be taller, so we measured from all angles on all different types of flooring.

After all this hullaballoo, it turned out, I was officially, at 21 years old, taller than my mom AND had grown two inches.

I felt some pep in my step when I walked and I felt like I was seeing things in a new light.

I loved being the height I was before and I love being the height I am now, it’s all just a matter of your own perspective.