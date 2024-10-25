The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m not sure if this is because I am the oldest in my family, the daughter of a teacher, an education major, or a mix of all three, but I have always had an affinity for learning.

No matter what class I take or how hard the subject may be, one thing about me is I am going to find something interesting to pull out of a class that I am in.

I don’t think I really discovered this fact about myself until I came to college and was “forced” to take a bunch of random courses that spanned a variety of disciplines and topics. However, as each semester approached and with it the responsibility of checking my degree progress, finding general electives that fit the requirements for my major and signing up for less-popular, more-niche classes that upperclassmen had not already filled up, I began to realize there was one common thread among the courses: I liked them all.

Obviously, I can recognize (and complain about) poor professors, excessive assignments, inconvenient class times and just about anything else you could think to dislike when it comes to school. But even with the courses that I have liked the least, I have always found something to appreciate and enjoy about each one.

First of all, I do not have much knowledge on topics outside of the core classes that I took in high school, so being a student in anything that diverges from the typical math, science, English or history is something that has always invigorated me as a college student. Courses such as Freedom, Race and Crime, Critical Thinking, Communications in the Modern World, and Catholic Theology have all inspired me to think differently than I have before and open my eyes to alternative perspectives that have never crossed my mind.

Something I frequently hear students say (and I have been known to make this comment myself in bouts of frustration) is, “I won’t need to know this for my job.” While this might be true – surgeons do not need to be able to recognize onomatopoeia and writers probably don’t need to know the difference between mitosis and meiosis – I have learned to readjust my thought process surrounding classes that aren’t clearly aligned with my future plans.

Even though I won’t need to know how to differentiate functions as a tenth-grade English teacher, the thought exercises that differentiation provides me will help keep my mind sharp, well-rounded, and allow me to practice some patience when I cannot figure things out the first time.

If the content of a class feels boring or repetitive, I usually take it upon myself to really dive into creative ways to produce work for the class. Investigating new platforms to make interactive presentations, finding articles on the topics we are studying that more clearly align with relevant and interesting applications to my own life or really pushing myself in my writing to discover perspectives or arguments that others may not come up with are all ways I have learned to really get something out of every class I take.

The bottom line is this: I love to learn. I love to be pushed to read more, write more, speak more and listen more. I thrive in engaging class discussions that expand my own mental arsenal of knowledge, and I strive to write pieces that will make others stop and think.

We are all so lucky to be able to receive the education that we currently have at the university level. Why not use this wealth of knowledge to your advantage while you’re here?

Learning can be fun, if you want it to be, and let me tell you all, I have definitely allowed myself to love and appreciate the learning I can partake in every day.

And, if nothing else, maybe you’ll spontaneously end up on some televised trivia show and a question about Manifest Destiny will show up. You’ll be thanking your early-morning U.S. History class for that knowledge when you win it all in Final Jeopardy.