If you are in college, you understand what it means when you hear someone say, “Gotta end the semester on a high note!” Usually, when I say that, it means I got to lock in. No more procrastination, it is time to prepare for your college semester to end. In honor of exams coming up, here is my survival guide on what you should do to finish your semester off strong.

Make a To-Do List

The one thing I have started doing recently is creating a to-do list. In my small purple notebook, I will put the dates of the week my assignments are due. This has been so helpful for me as it is an effective way to stay organized and assure yourself that you will get your assignments done on time. Not only that, but it’s always fun to feel that sense of pride after you cross that assignment on your list.

Study Early

If you ever have some free time, try to get some studying in for your finals. My favorite way to study is by using Quizlet or Kahoot. Since both contain fun and unique ways of studying, I always create a study set using either of these resources. Especially with Kahoot, you can get a group of your classmates together and make it a fun study session. Who knows, maybe you can make new friends this way!

Eat Food. Please.

You. Yes, you. The one who has been stuck in their room all day. Don’t forget to eat food. I get it, you want to pass your classes and complete the semester, but you need to eat something that will last you for at least four or five hours. Whether it is a salad or a nice burger, get something that you will enjoy. What is the point of finishing the school year if you aren’t taking care of yourself?

Get Proper Sleep

According to the CDC, anyone 18 and above should get at least seven hours of sleep. I know that with the amount of work college students must deal with, it can be hard. One minute, you are doing work at 7 p.m. and the next thing you know, it’s 2 o’clock in the morning. It is important to stay well-rested as it will help you focus better on your classes and work.

Although I am also working on practicing these recommendations myself, it is nice to hear a distinct perspective on how someone else is handling all the stress from college. No matter how stressful the end of a college semester is, always remind yourself that you made it. With the hard work you put into your education, it is going to help you in the long run.