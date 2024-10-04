The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a coffee fiend. I would say this is self-proclaimed, but I have been told once or twice that I have an addiction; I do get a headache if I go more than a day without it. I started drinking coffee when I was 14, and it became a daily habit when I was around 17. A side dream of mine is to own my own local coffee shop after I retire and, honestly, there are few things in life that bring me as much joy as my daily cup of joe (okay, I promise that’s the last cringy coffee saying I’ll use in this article). That being said, let’s talk about how I best enjoy my comfort beverage.

1.) Hot and Iced

Before we get into how I make or order my coffee, it’s important for me to establish whether I enjoy it best hot or iced. As with most things in my life, I simply cannot choose which one I like best (indecisiveness is a recurring theme for me). I alternate between hot and iced coffee fully depending on the weather or my mood. This usually means that I enjoy hot coffee consistently from October to May and iced coffee from May to October, but on the occasional sunny February day or rainy summer day, things may change up.

2.) At Home

Most of the time, I’m making my coffee at home to save money. I have a basic Keurig at my college house that fulfills my needs. I bulk order a variety 60 pack of Starbucks K cups, sometimes supplemented by other flavors that I pick up at the grocery store.

When I’m in an iced coffee mood, I use my Hyperchiller (all iced coffee lovers NEED THIS product from Amazon) to brew a pod (I always use the option with the most ounces) and mix with Planet Oat extra creamy oat milk. Best enjoyed in a glass from my favorite coffee shop and a glass or metal straw.

When I’m in a hot coffee mood, I first have to choose from my extensive mug collection. Once I’ve settled on which mug is calling to me, I brew a pod (once again, always the option with the most ounces). When I make a hot coffee at home, I always have it with a splash of half and half. I know it makes no sense to use oat milk for my iced coffee, and half and half for my hot coffee, but in my opinion a hot mug of coffee is best enjoyed with half and half (more on that in the next section). If I have extra time to savor my coffee, I use my milk frother to froth the half and half for an extra delicious and cozy cup.

3.) A Classic Pot of Coffee

Just as I love a mug of flavored coffee with half and half from my Keurig at home, I also love a simple mug of regular coffee from a pot. I am more than content to sit at a diner and have my mug continuously refilled by the waiter (even if I always leave a little extra jittery after). My current job on campus has a break room with a fresh pot of coffee every morning, and I love to bring my mug and get a cup or two throughout the day. And as with my hot coffee at home, I always enjoy potted coffee best with a splash of half and half.

4.) Coffee to go

While I can’t afford to have a takeout coffee often on my college budget, it’s still one of my favorite treats. I, of course, have favorites for each coffee chain (hello brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso from Starbucks), but on the whole I will usually get an oat milk latte (hot or iced depending on the weather, as we’ve established by now) with whatever flavor of the day I’m feeling (usually vanilla, caramel or something seasonal). If they are out of oat milk, I choose 2% instead. Never almond milk.

5.) With Good Company

Whatever kind of coffee I’m enjoying, it tastes better when I’m sipping on it with someone I love (and also a breakfast sandwich). I love a lazy weekend day with my roommate Emily, where we both lay on the couch sipping our coffees. My parents and I got to share a coffee from my favorite local spot when they visited over the weekend. My sister Olivia and I are constantly sending Instagram content from our favorite coffee shops back and forth. My first suggestion to catch up with any friend is “let’s grab a coffee!” Coffee is not just a drink, it’s a way of life.

Next time you brew a coffee or get in your car to pick one up, I hope you think of me and all my favorite ways to enjoy it (and maybe drop a cup off to me while you’re at it).