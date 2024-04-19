How I Stay Organized: An Ode to My Google Calendar and Sheets

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a busy college student is something I always dreamed of. This sounds like a joke, but it truly is not.

In middle school, I bought my first planner. I loved having somewhere to write down my assignments to remind me when they were due. Being able to see due dates all at once gave me peace and made me feel like a “big kid”.

I was never a Google Calendar or Google Sheets girl until college. However, at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, I did dabble with it in an attempt to give myself the impression of having something to count on.

When I started college, I saw how many people were using Google Calendar to organize their lives.

At this beginning of this semester, I promised myself that I could consistently use Google Calendar to organize my events and classes, and I can finally say that I’ve made it through (most of) the semester using it.

My favorite part about Google Calendar is being able to color code my schedule. As someone who seems to always be on the go and running to the next club, it’s so helpful to take a quick glance at my schedule and know where I’m off to based on the color.

Something I do miss about using a physical planner all the time is being able to physically cross tasks off. I highly recommend using Google Sheets to plan out your assignments.

Google Sheets keeps me from worrying about what is due when. I love being busy, but I need to have some way of knowing what needs to be done before each class.

At the beginning of each semester, I add all the assignments on the syllabus to the Google Sheet. This makes me both overwhelmed and calm because I know exactly what is coming for me.

I hate fearing if I have all of my assignments in and Sheets is my best way of resolving this.

Google Sheets also keeps me accountable when I don’t complete a reading. If I see that I never deleted the cell with the assigned reading, I feel the need to go back and read it to properly cross it off my list.

I love using Google Calendar whenever I need to schedule a get-together. It’s so convenient and I always know what commitments I have already made.

Being able to live out my college student dreams of having something going on at all times definitely satisfies something for me. It means that I’m keeping busy and doing what I love.

I didn’t learn this until I came to college, but I don’t need to commit the same amount of effort to every group. I also don’t have to join clubs that don’t interest me, especially when they are major time-stealers.

Her Campus is a perfect example of this since I only have to commit to one meeting per week and write one article per week. I love being a part of this without having to feel guilty about dedicating my time to it.

I love having a sense of organization by using my Google Calendar and Sheets to keep myself on track. As a high schooler I never thought it would come to this, but I really think that I am becoming less of a physical planner lover and more of a digital and on-the-go girl!