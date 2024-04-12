How Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Challenges Musical Expectations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

The wait is finally over y’all, and Cowboy Carter has been released into the world. Beyoncé dropped the second album of the Renaissance era and it has been on repeat in my car ever since. This album is definitely one for the history books. If you haven’t listened to it yet, let me give you a long list of reasons why you most definitely should.

The Title of the Album Itself

The name Cowboy Carter is so empowering. Beyoncé uses cowboy to show the album’s strong country roots. I believe she does this because of the unfortunate negative connotation associated with the word cowgirl. When people hear the word cowgirl they think of the aesthetic, pink fringe, sparkly boots and the sexual references behind the word.

Background

In 2016, Beyoncé performed at the Country Music Awards with the female country group The Chicks. The performance was heavily criticized by country music fans who saw Beyoncé as “not country enough” even though she is from Houston, Texas. This event seems to be the reason behind Beyoncé’s country album debut.

I would also like to point out that Beyoncé recently became the first Black woman to top the country charts with the single from Cowboy Carter “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

This is definitely not your basic country album that is not only acceptable but often praised. If you are expecting songs about what I consider the country classics (beer, girls and trucks) this album is for sure not that.

Although women are often criticized with the phrase “All her songs sound the same” Beyoncé makes sure this will never be said about Cowboy Carter.

Even though the album is placed in the country genre, it is so much more than that. Not only does Beyoncé prove with this album that she is capable of pop and country, but she also succeeds in rock, rap and opera.

In the opening for the song SPAGHETTII, Linda Martell says, “Genres are a funny little concept, aren’t they? Yes, they are. In theory, they have a simple definition that’s easy to understand, but in practice, well, some may feel confined.” This album proves that placing artists in a box can limit their creativity.

My Favorite Songs on the Album

JOLENE

DAUGHTER

SPAGHETTII (feat. Linda Martell and Shaboozey)

II MOST WANTED (feat. Miley Cyrus)

TYRANT (feat. Dolly Parton)

This is just the second act of Beyoncé’s three-part Renaissance era. There are speculations of a rock or rap album on the way. But if Cowboy Carter shows people anything, it’s to not place Beyoncé in a genre box.