The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

So, I have a problem. A problem where basically my mind refuses to live in the present holiday/season that we are currently in. For example, at the end of August, I was watching 2023 Halloween costume idea Tik Toks and watching “Girl VS. Monster” on Disney Plus. Now, on the literal night before Halloween, I have been wishing for snow and snowboarding season and talking about Christmas decorations for my townhouse (I blame my roommates for watching “Cloud 9” last night). I am always looking forward to the next exciting thing, so much so that by the time said thing finally comes around, my thrill and excitement for it is already pretty much passed.

It’s the same for the changing seasons. As soon as summer comes around, I am romanticizing back-to-school and autumn and falling leaves. And as soon as the first crispy day hits, I am wishing to be in a bikini tanning on my back patio with a book and no academic responsibilities.

That being said, in my typical Sofi ways, I have already broken out my snowboarding playlist, and have been curating it for the upcoming season. So, if you’re a winter sports girl like me, or just need some new jams, I am here to provide.

Starting off strong, there is no better combo than Tame Impala and snowboarding at night. TOP tier. “Elephant”, “Borderline”, “The Less I Know the Better”, “Lost in Yesterday”, and “waves” – Tame Impala Remix by Miguel, Tame Impala put me on a different level. Similar vibes on my playlist are “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” by Beach Weather, “Freaking Out the Neighborhood” by Mac DeMarco, “Electric” (feat. Khalid) by Alina Baraz, “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?” By Tyler, The Creator, “Break from Toronto” by PARTYNEXTDOOR and “Sundress” by A$AP Rocky. Moving on to some more hype songs: “Kiwi” by Harry Styles, “chateau” by blackbear, “Homecoming” by Kanye West and Chris Martin Some smooth & chill: “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey, “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino, “Shut up My Moms Calling” by Hotel Ugly, “Mr. Rager” by Kid Cudi, and “West Coast” by Lana Del Rey Finally for some 2010s throwbacks (because throwbacks make you go faster): “Locked Away” (feat. Adam Levine) by R. City, “Rude Boy” by Rihanna, “Get Ugly” by Jason Derulo, “We Found Love” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris, literally anything by One Republic, “I Like It” by Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull and, of course, “Cloud 9″ with Dove Cameron and Luke Benward.

Do what you will with this information – and see you on the slopes (in like two whole months…)!