Hey! What’re you listening to? This is a question most college students get asked. I typically always have my headphones in listening to music on the way to class. If I forget my headphones, I feel that part of me is missing. I occasionally will ditch the headphones on my walk to class and just enjoy the sounds of campus, but because I now have a longer walk to classes, I feel that I just need to be listening to a song.

My music taste is vast so what I listen to each day is different. Sometimes I want to listen to country music and other times I want to listen to rap. Music has been important to me since I was a child and some of my music taste is borrowed from friends and family. Below, I will list some of my favorite songs and albums at the moment in no particular order.