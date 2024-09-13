Hey! What’re you listening to? This is a question most college students get asked. I typically always have my headphones in listening to music on the way to class. If I forget my headphones, I feel that part of me is missing. I occasionally will ditch the headphones on my walk to class and just enjoy the sounds of campus, but because I now have a longer walk to classes, I feel that I just need to be listening to a song.
My music taste is vast so what I listen to each day is different. Sometimes I want to listen to country music and other times I want to listen to rap. Music has been important to me since I was a child and some of my music taste is borrowed from friends and family. Below, I will list some of my favorite songs and albums at the moment in no particular order.
- “King Of My Heart” By Taylor Swift
If you know anything about me, you know that I’m a huge Swiftie. Swift is one of my favorite artists and I’m constantly listening to or singing her songs. This song from her album Reputation has the perfect beat to walk to class to. It always makes me feel confident and ready to tackle the day ahead of me.
- “Song While You’re Away” by Tyler Childers
Childers is also one of my favorites. This song is a bit slower, but it tells a good story. Childers has an amazing voice, and I frequently find myself listening to his music when I am studying or want to listen to good country music.
- “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd
This is one of me and my mom’s favorite songs. We would listen to it repetitively this summer on our car rides. The Weeknd has an incredible voice which spans two whole octaves in this song. The song is also so powerful and when I listen to it on my way to class I have to try so hard not to sing along.
- “Whiskey Fever” by Zach Bryan
This song isn’t one that I’m always listening to, but when it comes up in my playlist, I never skip it. Over the summer I got my dad into Bryan’s music and now he loves it.
- “Good Luck, Babe!” By Chappell Roan
All of Roan’s music is outstanding, however this song is one of my favorites by her at the moment. I can’t help but dance along to her music. She also has such good control of her voice and I love it when she does vocal flips. She is also one of my favorite artists at the moment and I love watching videos of her performing.
- “Homesick” By Noah Kahan
Being a New Englander I feel a special connection to Kahan’s music. This song is one of my all-time favorites and the way it makes me feel is indescribable. Whenever I hear this song come on, I feel the urge to scream the lyrics at the top of my lungs and cry.