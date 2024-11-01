The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been a few weeks since the first installment of this series. Since the first one, my music taste has changed a bit. I have found myself listening to more R&B and pop-punk music. The weather is also changing which means what I am listening to is also changing. As I said in the first part of this series, I can’t live without listening to music. A few weeks ago I lost one of my AirPods on campus, and I was devastated. I definitely cried a little bit. I needed my music. Luckily, I found my AirPods. My friends have also been introducing me to new music which has helped my music taste widen. Below I will list a few of my favorite songs that I have been listening to recently.

St. Jimmy by Green Day

My partner introduced me to how good of a band Green Day is, and since then I’ve been hooked. I mainly find myself listening to their album American Idiot a lot. This song is definitely one of my favorites off the album. Green Day has also been one of my top artists on Spotify recently.

2. The Hills by The Weeknd

If you know me you know how much I love The Weeknd. This song is one that I play over and over again, especially on my way to class. I love how his voice and music sound, and that’s what makes his music so irresistible.

3. Night Changes by One Direction

I have been mourning the loss of Liam Payne. May he rest in peace. That’s it. Period.

4. Talking To The Moon by Bruno Mars

This is one of my favorite songs of all time. My friend and I always listen and sing along to this song whenever we are in her car. This song just hits my heart in a certain way.

5. cut my hair by Tate McRae

This song is another one that I listen to with my friends and on my way to class. It makes me feel so confident, which makes it a great song to walk to class to. I also really enjoy Tate McRae’s voice and the stage presence that she has.

6. She’s Kinda Hot by 5 Seconds of Summer

Recently, I have been listening to a lot more of their music. This song is one of my favorites that they have. I even played it on my radio show the other week because their album Sounds Good Feels Good, which this song is from, was released last week but several years ago.

I hope that you like this list and that it gives you more recommendations of songs and artists to listen to.