The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I am Thanksgiving’s biggest fan. I was raised in a “no Christmas until after Thanksgiving” household, and I’m thankful that I’ve learned to appreciate the often-overlooked holiday.

**Author’s note: No Christmas until after Thanksgiving doesn’t mean I hate Christmas by the way. This is a common misconception.

When I think of Thanksgiving, I think of warmth, a full stomach and a nap on my Aunt Liz’s carpet after dinner. But Thanksgiving is also a time to sit back and reflect on all that I have to be thankful for. It’s so easy to get caught up in the trials and tribulations of my daily life. I catch myself complaining about classes, work, my lingering cold that won’t go away and all the other small inconveniences that go along with being a 21-year-old girl. Thanksgiving is a time to sit back, put that all away and be thankful.

I am thankful that I am currently sitting at my college, a private university, where I’ve already had the privilege to acquire one degree and am working towards my second.

I am thankful for my body. I can be harsh on it when looking in the mirror, but this is the body that allows me to function! I wouldn’t have been able to run a half marathon without it. On a more mundane note, my functioning body is the reason I am able to type this article and walk down the street to my friends’ houses and laugh and cry and everything in between. I love my body!

I am thankful that I am able to work and make money to support myself. I am thankful to be employed.

I am thankful to have access to an abundance of food! Having a full table and a full stomach is such a blessing.

I am thankful that when I am sick, I have access to healthcare. I am thankful to be able to have insurance and afford medication.

I am thankful that I can use my voice to speak up for what is right. Some may see being loud as a negative characteristic, but I think it just means I’m making myself be heard.

I am most thankful to know what it feels like to be fully and unconditionally loved. I feel this from so many people in my life. My family, friends and boyfriend all make me feel loved every single day in different ways. What more could I ask for in life than to be entirely surrounded by love? They make any of my complaints sound trivial, because why does school and work and stress matter when I am enveloped by love?

It is okay to be stressed and complain and have bad days. You don’t always have to cover those bad feelings up with positivity (I am a victim of my own toxic positivity). But, when you’re sitting at the Thanksgiving table next week, take a moment to reflect on the things that you are truly grateful for in life. It is a gift to be alive and to experience all of life’s moments. There are so many things that happen every day that we can be thankful for. Thanksgiving may be just a steppingstone to Christmas for many, but for me it’s one of the most important and sweetest holidays. It’s a time for me to remember how truly rich I am.

Happy Thanksgiving, Her Campus readers. I hope you enjoy your holiday and take a second to appreciate the small things in your life that you might take for granted. Find blessings in the small things and remember to always, always tell your people that you’re thankful for them. And hey, if you’re reading this, I’m thankful for you.