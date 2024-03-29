Four Stops on the Eras Tour: Our Menstrual Cycle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know the menstrual cycle is split into four phases ( or ‘eras’ as I like to call them) ?

A note before we continue, this is based on research based a regular cycle, or one that is typically on schedule. This is also from my own experience, as I have had the privilege of having a very predictable period.

Regardless, for some of you, this may be old news. For some, it may be completely new. Either way, we could all do with a gentle reminder of the four phases of the menstrual cycle.

Whether or not you are PERSONALLY affected by this doesn’t really matter. Someone you know mensurates, and so, as a quality human being, its in your best interest to know the basics of the cycle.

If this DOES affect you personally, buckle up. Knowing your entire life is spent in four buckets changes the game.

Personally, I knew I had to start cycle tracking during high school. A week to a few days before my period I routinely go through a wave of depression. This happens to most menstruators during this era. There’s no need to play the “who has it worse game” but my luteal phase (don’t worry, we’ll define this soon) got to the point where I am now on an antidepressant. While I still feel sad during these times, being able to localize the time of the month it occurs was invaluable. Additionally, knowing when to expect it, even just socially, helps me to prepare myself, and my roommates.

The phases of the menstrual cycle affect a TON of different areas of your health: both physical and mental. So, without further ado, the four buckets your life is sorted into.

PHASE ONE: FOLLICULAR PHASE

Ah. You can finally take a deep breath. You just finished your period! Let’s say the end of last month you were bleeding, but you JUST finished. You are now in your follicular phase! This phase lasts for about 14 days, so it’s a pretty bulky part of the month. This phase has the name ‘follicular’ because, hormonally, your body is producing follicles on the edges of your ovaries (which, eventually, may mature into an egg). Now, what does this actually mean for us? Personally, and for a lot of other menstruators too, it means a bliss point. This is the point in your cycle when your skin will typically be the clearest, your energy will be high, you have increased confidence and high endurance during workouts. You may also be more social because your estrogen and serotonin is rising as well during these few weeks.

PHASE TWO: OVULATION

In ovulation, the newly matured egg is moving away from the ovary and starts its journey toward the fallopian tubes. In this phase, PMS symptoms start to arise, especially sore or tender breasts and a sore abdomen. Some even report having a heightened sense of smell. For those attempting to conceive, this is the highest chance of fertilization. You may also notice increased discharge or even a change in your body temperature. Appetite tends to decrease right before ovulation, but increase right after. Your body is going through a LOT during these few days. If you’re staying with our calendar metaphor, this occurs around the 14th day of your cycle or the month.

PHASE THREE: LUTEAL PHASE (my opp)

This is where my personal opinion gets to shine through. I HATE my luteal phase. I hate being around myself and I hate who I become. Seriously, I am a different person. ANYWAYS, the luteal phase is the era full force PMS symptoms. The luteal phase begins immediately following ovulation, around the 15th – 20th day of your cycle as the egg starts to finish its descent down the fallopian tube and even changes its structure to what is called a “corpus luteum”. Without getting too scientific, what you need to know is that your body is producing a ton of progesterone. But, when the egg is not fertilized, there is a quick shift and your body kind of takes this hormone away. So, imagine a really fast increase of progesterone and then a swift decrease. As you can imagine, any hormone change is exhausting, and this is where the awful side effects come into play: fatigue, anxiety, acne, bloating, headaches, the whole nine yards.

PHASE FOUR: THE MENSTRUAL PHASE

This is probably the phase you are most familiar with, the actual bleeding part. Because you are not pregnant, the non-fertilized egg does not need the blood and nutrients it has been storing up just in case it did indeed get fertilized. It’s time to release it. Most bleed for anywhere from three to eight days, but there is no “correct” amount per say. No one likes to bleed. You have the typical symptoms of acne and cramps still, but it does mean your body is working. As annoying and inconvenient as it can be, many of us are lucky to have predictable periods that, on schedule, remind us that our body is a brilliant biological machine.

Again, this may have been entirely repetitive for you. But, the next time you notice a sharp change in your personality throughout the month, it may not be you, it’s probably your menstrual cycle. Whether you are trying to conceive, or not conceive, it’s important to keep a slight tally of these phases. They illuminate a lot of where our mood symptoms can be, and can even help us with our workout schedules since we have changing energy levels. Take inventory of your body!