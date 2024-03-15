The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was once described as the funniest person my best friend had ever met during Parent’s Weekend of my freshman year. To this day, it is my crowning achievement.

I was given the “Best Laugh” superlative during my senior year of high school.

I was called “funny” over fifteen times in a compliment sheet from all of my coworkers last summer.

You’re probably wondering where this is going, so here’s my bold take.

Forget diamonds. Humor is a girl’s best friend.

When it comes to being likeable, acing interviews and advancing one’s career and relationships, humor is one of the most important personality traits a woman can have.

Making people laugh is a valuable trait and an art utilized by only the most comfortable and confident women in the professional world. But, when it comes to friendships, who doesn’t like a funny friend?

Only 26.7% of stand up comedians are women, which is odd considering most of male stand up comedy is, like, “LOL domestic violence,” rape jokes and casual racism. No hate, just sayin’!

Let’s be real- female comedians are subjectively funnier than male comedians because, for the most part, their humor is not at the expense of anyone, except for maybe themselves.

The whole misogynistic narrative that women are not funny is laughable and ridiculous. As proof, here is a list of some of the funniest women I know or know of:

Steph Tolev

Steph Tolev is a Canadian comedian and actress. Known for her vulgar but “painfully real” sense of humor, she is a favorite of mine because of her unique approach to comedy.

I think all, if not, most, of the heterosexual women I know are hesitant to talk about sex, especially in a way that might be embarrassing to them or, God forbid, not flattering to the male ego. Tolev is incredibly open and humorous about her sexual experiences in a hilarious and comforting way.

Her podcast Slobs is so, so funny, but if you really want an introduction to her, check out her Instagram Reels and her TikTok page.

Taylor Tomlinson

I am a sucker for dry humor. I unfortunately am not as quick to pick it up as I am to dish it out, but we all have our flaws.

Taylor Tomlinson might be the driest of the dry. She is an up-and-coming American writer and comedian, and watching her journey into the spotlight has been incredible.

In the past four years, she has released three Netflix stand-up specials and recently began hosting the CBS late-night show After Midnight.

Her takes on finding herself, sexuality and mental health are unique and hilarious.

In 2023, she performed more shows than any other comedian and was the only woman in the top ten grossing comic tour list.

She has been extremely successful on TikTok and is definitely worth checking out.

Kiley Scholz

Fifteen years is a long time to call your best friend “the funniest person I know,” but Kiley Scholz makes it easy.

We met for the very first time in first grade and the rest is history. When I switched schools before eighth grade, we fell out of touch for a bit, but ended up at the same high school. We picked up right where we left off and the rest is history.

She has a hilarious laugh and despite her incredibly blunt personality, she is one of the most loyal and incredible people I have ever met.

One of my favorite memories with her includes eating Garden Veggie Straws and homemade ranch on New Year’s at 3:00 AM in my kitchen just laughing and talking with my dad.

Here’s to many more hangouts in my room where we both laugh so hard we can’t breathe. Unfortunately, I am banned from her house because I am “too loud,” so my room will have to suffice.

Kiley Scholz is the loudest kid I have ever met. Tom McNaughton (my dad)

Quinn McNaughton is the loudest kid I have ever met. Tracy Evers (Kiley’s mom)

Emily Gracin

Emily Gracin, known as @emgracedawg on Instagram and TikTok, is an Los Angeles based comedian and influencer who skyrocketed to fame, amassing hundreds of thousands of fans on social media in less than a year.

Active on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, Gracin’s skits and short videos are absolutely hilarious and very silly- arguably the two best things a girl can be.

She’s incredibly comfortable in herself and her sexuality, both of which are pillars of her humor. Gracin is just a person that is easy to laugh with, making her that much more entertaining.

Grace Kabel

I was first introduced to St. Bonaventure University freshman Grace Kabel through a post on my cousin’s private story. We have come a long way from that moment and I am so lucky to call Grace one of my closest friends.

Not only is she absolutely hysterical, but being friends with her is so refreshing. She’s just easy to be around.

When asked why they like St. Bonaventure University, nine times out of ten current students will say “the people.” Grace is the kind of person they’re talking about.

Kate Mckinnon

Kate McKinnon is an American comedian, writer and impressionist. She’s been nominated for ten Emmy’s and won in 2016 and 2017.

She’s made many appearances in various shows and movies, including Saturday Night Live and, more recently, Barbie.

I truly do not know of a funnier woman on Earth. McKinnon is funny in a way that will make you smile, think and literally laugh out loud, even if no one’s around.

Some of my favorite sketches of hers include all of them. You just can’t beat her.

Sophie Heffner

I first met Sophie Heffner when I was a counselor in training at a sleepaway camp in Skaneateles, NY. She was a first year counselor and I was, as most CIT’s are of actual counselors, scared of her. That fear quickly dissipated when I actually began speaking to her and realized that a.) she was the furthest thing from scary, and b.) she was literally the funniest person I have ever met and will ever meet. Emphasis on the “ever.”

Unfortunately, we live pretty far apart and fell out of touch for a while. When I started working at camp again this past summer, she came for a few weeks to visit. I laughed more in those few weeks than I had in a long, long time. There’s a great picture of us looking like absolute idiots, gloriously tan idiots but idiots nonetheless, on a lily pad out there somewhere.

As a new resident of Los Angeles, CA, she’s dived right into the stand up comedy and acting scene, and I can’t think of a better fit person for the job.