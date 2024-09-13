Five Festive Fall Activities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As a student at St. Bonaventure, life in Olean can get pretty boring sometimes. Here are some fun and fabulous fall activities to help you get out of your dorm and into the autumn spirit.

Pumpkinville

Pumpkinville is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere, but don’t let that fool you—it’s for us college students too! With 35 activities, including a pumpkin patch (of course), corn maze, farm animals, food and shopping, Pumpkinville suits the cozy autumnal aesthetic to a T. Not to mention the endless spots for cute photo opportunities for you and your friends!

This year, Pumpkinville is also offering adult pumpkin carving classes with a Guinness World Record holder. They’re open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until October 31. Located just a few minutes from Ellicottville, NY, the drive to Pumpkinville is only about 20 minutes away from Bonas!

Cummins Cider Mill

Located in Portville, NY, just a short 20-minute drive from campus, the Cider Mill is known for their delicious house made apple cider and donuts. Some fan favorites include their apple cider slushes, pumpkin donuts, apple cider fry cakes and apple fritters. The Cider Mill is serving up all the fall vibes and makes for the perfect sweet treat after a long day of classes.

Citizens of Olean and surrounding towns are thrilled to find out about this iconic cidery’s re-opening after closing in 2018. The Cider Mill is now open every day of the week from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.—however, I highly recommend visiting in the morning for the best selection of baked goods!

Sprague’s Maple Farms

If you’re a maple lover, Sprague’s is the perfect spot for brunch with your friends after a long night out. Acclaimed for their all-day breakfast, country-style lunches and dinners and maple-infused items, their menu is so large that there’s something for everyone! My personal favorite—the Pilgrim Turkey Sandwich with mashed sweet potatoes.

The maple flavors featured at Sprague’s are derived directly from their own maple farm, located behind the restaurant. You can get a sneak peek into the process with the maple syrup production viewing room. Sprague’s also features a gift shop where you can purchase their house-made syrup along with other maple goodies.

Although they’re open all year round, Sprague’s thrives in the Fall because of its warm and homey atmosphere and rustic aura. You can eat at Sprague’s every day of the week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., also located in the town of Portville!

Nightmare Hayrides

If you’re looking for something a little spookier, Nightmare Hayrides is noted as Western New York’s scariest haunted attraction! The experience is a 25-minute tractor-drawn hayride designed to have you sitting in the lap of the person next to you.

After the ride, you’ll also take a frightening journey on foot through a gothic chamber, haunted wooden maze, and haunted barn featuring a vortex tunnel. Beware, you’ll be spontaneously spooked by live creatures along the way!

Nightmare Hayrides is about a 30-minute drive from campus in Ellicottville. It will be open starting September 27th until October 27th—Friday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with the last admission being at 9:30 p.m..

Kinzua Bridge State Park

Grab your friends and spice up your next “hot girl walk” with this stunning view! The Kinzua Bridge is a unique spot for a fascinating sightseeing walk. Overlooking vast forest land, the bridge is ideal for viewing the leaves changing during fall. Besides the bridge’s two observation decks, it features glass panels at the end of your stroll that’ll allow you to look down 225 feet below (I suggest skipping out on this if you have acrophobia).

Located in McKean County, PA, Kinzua Bridge State Park is a little further than the other places on this list—about 50 minutes away from Bonaventure. However, it is most definitely worth the visit for the extraordinary view!