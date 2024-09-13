The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always been the person who didn’t have many friends. I grew up with a big family, so I had several built-in bestfriends from the moment I was born. I was so close to my one cousin, Katie, that her and I have been mistaken for sisters.

I had other friends growing up, but I wasn’t as close to them as I was to my cousins. I saw my cousins for every (and I mean every) holiday, birthday, or even just random weekends. If you needed to find me, I was probably with at least one of my cousins.

This made the end of highschool and beginning of college hard. I had just broken up with my then boyfriend and my hometown friends all went to different schools not even remotely close to St. Bonaventure. It was hard not having my built-in bestfriends so close to me, but they supported me every step of the way. The most bittersweet part of leaving was that one of my cousins had just moved back to Buffalo after living in different states for over 10 years.

After seriously considering transferring to a school back home, I eventually pulled myself together and started to join clubs and try new things in an attempt to make friends.

I ended up joining the women’s rugby team at Bonaventure. At my first practice, one of the girls on injured reserve walked up to me and asked if I knew how to throw and catch a rugby ball. When I replied “no”, she immediately showed me how. She is now one of my best friends.

With her, came her roommate. With her roommate, came their other best friend and his girlfriend. The five of us became very close during my sophomore and into junior year of college. We would go out to local restaurants, hang out in their townhouses and do other things around campus.

One time, during a long study session, we decided to go look at the fish at Pet Supplies Plus for fun — and came back with a cat named Theo.

They all graduated during the last spring semester, which was hard. Even though they all graduated, we still kept in touch. Staying in touch is very important since it keeps those wonderful and bonded friendships alive. I am very grateful that we decided to keep our bond strong.

Over the summer, we made several plans to see each other, even though most of us are from different hometowns. We went to a lake house in Cuba, NY, the week after graduation. We went to New Jersey for one of their graduation parties and, recently, they all came to visit me at Bonaventure.

Even though we are now apart, I still consider them my people. Nobody understands me like they do, and I’m grateful for that type of bond. They became what I call my “Bonaventure brother and sisters”, which I feel is fitting for our friendship.

Bridgette, Rae, Brooke, Miriah, and Luke — thank you for being my best friends.