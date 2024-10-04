The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I’m going to be completely honest, the freshly 18-year-old Amanda back in high school would have never considered voting. The idea of politics, the government, and voting made me want to throw up. There’s so much to know and be aware of and honestly it all sounded like a bunch of BS!

At the time i kinda just jumped on the bandwagon with the friends and family around me and was convinced that my vote doesn’t even matter anyways. My head space at the time was very closed off and I just kept asking myself, “Why I would vote? It is just a bunch of rich, old, white, men who make the final decisions anyways.”

I am so glad to say that over time I have become more open minded about this subject and changed my way of thinking. I would say that I changed my mind the most about becoming involved and becoming a voter when I realized how much it actually will affect me now or in the near future.

Fast forward four years later I just registered for my absentee ballot. When signing up for this I didn’t even think twice about it. In fact, I was excited and proud to say that I did this for myself!

As the past two years have revealed themselves, I have been actively educating myself more and more about the government that runs our country and politicians who heavily influence the world we live in today. Now, educating is not finding some random clip on TikTok; it is finding unbiased sources that talk about who is running for office, learning more about what voting means, and focusing on my own morals and beliefs.

My morals and beliefs are definitely a huge part of who I am. I mean duh… it’s a huge part of who everyone is, but for me it’s something bigger and better than that. These beliefs and morals of mine are elements that allow me to make decisions that I feel are best. It allows me to use my own voice and make it known for what I stand for as an individual in the U.S. Since the 2024 Election is around the corner, I have looked into who is running and specifically who matches more of my personal standards and what I am looking for as a leader of this country.

This election year is very important to me because I feel as if there are a lot of our rights being put on the line. For example, reproductive rights are very important to me as a woman and as someone who is concerned for the future and what role my voice actually has when it comes down to this. No matter what your morals, values, and beliefs are, no matter which party you belong to it is important to inform yourself about what is actually happening.

Being educated has a huge influence on your role especially with voting. Let’s be real, politics is a subject that school systems and even parents shy away from talking about nowadays. Take the time to become an educated individual because it will not only help you make the best decisions for yourself, but it will also encourage you to fight for your rights and your future!