Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

To put it plainly, my life is a mess, or rather it just feels that way all the time.

I have so many plates spinning all the time that I sometimes don’t even remember all my obligations … like oops I am supposed to be going to therapy every week, but that has sort of fallen by the wayside.

A lot of other people have a lot of obligations too and they can stay on top of it all.

So, what’s distracting me from staying on top of my duties?

I’m feeling an intense amount of dysphoria returning to school this year.

This summer I spent six weeks doing my dream job. Writing for a newspaper is my dream and I got to do it this summer. I loved every second of it and could have kept doing it forever and ever.

But it ended.

And then I had to return to school. I love my friends and roommates and my townhouse. And normally I love classes and getting back into a routine. Now that I’m a senior I have a little more freedom over the classes I take and can choose some that are a little more interesting to me.

However, I chose those courses last semester before I did my internship.

Now that I know what it is like to live and work my dream job, I don’t want anything else. Most of my classes this semester and next revolve around my sociology and philosophy minors.

And I am really interested in those topics, but I feel like I’m falling behind in my journalism journey.

I went from being a real journalist, living on my own, earning money for doing what I love to writing thesis papers on juvenile delinquency, learning logical notation, and stressing about every dollar that leaves my bank account.

I know I’ll get back to doing what I love soon enough, and I don’t want to wish away my last year of college (these are supposed to be the best times of my life, you know).

But it is hard to move forward with my life in school when I know what’s waiting for me post-grad.

Thankfully I have an advisor who understands what I’m going through and parents who can calm me down when I work myself up about it.

For now, I’m just trying to focus on the good parts of college I’ll lose after graduation.

I’m living with a bunch of my best friends. I can make my own schedule for the day. My student loans haven’t started accruing interest yet.

And most importantly, I still have time to learn about journalism and make mistakes before it might cost me my job!

Delainey Muscato is a senior journalism major with philosophy and sociology minors. This year she is excited to be the brand deal coordinator and senior editor for the SBU chapter of Her Campus. In her weekly article for Her Campus, she usually writes about her personal experiences at college, as an intern, or just in life. Delainey is excited for her third and final year as a member of Her Campus and can’t wait to help new members be just as engaged in the club as her. Outside of Her Campus, Delainey is a very active journalist. She writes for a newspaper in Ellicottville, The Villager. These articles typically detail local events or highlight people in the area. She also write for Tap into Greater Olean. This news site covers stories directly rooted in the Olean and Allegany area. This summer, Delainey spent six weeks writing for the Lake Placid News and Adirondack Daily Enterprise in Saranac Lake, NY. In her free time, Delainey loves to spend time with her friends and family. She spends a lot of time reading on her porch at home. Delainey also loves to take her dog Nella on walks. Her favorite TV shows are The Office and Friends. Her favorite movie is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. She also loves music and spends a lot of time discovering new music and perfecting her playlists.