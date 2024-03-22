Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As of today, March 22, I am forty days of no nicotine!

I can admit I was the biggest hypocrite when it came to vaping. I was always the person to go on and on about how I was never going to vape. At a social event with friends I was offered to try my friend’s nicotine out. This wasn’t the first time it happened, but the first time I fell for it. Flashforward a year later and we have a nicotine addiction. 

It’s crazy to think how fast that social vaping became a regularity of mine. I can remember the first time I went to buy a vape of my own perfectly. I knew there was the potential of opening a door to this becoming a daily thing, but I didn’t think that would happen I truly believed this was going to be a one-time-only purchase. 

This became a problem very quickly. Vaping became a habit of mine, almost a part of my routine throughout my day.

To turn this into perspective, when my vape was not in my presence, other people didn’t want to be either. 

I was embarrassed to have a dependency on little flavored sticks but that was the reality. 

Now, I am also the biggest hypochondriac. I know, kind of ironic for a hypochondriac to pick up a habit like vaping. Can you imagine the anxiety that rushed through me every time I experienced any time up of chest pain? It sent me in a spiral. 

The health perspective is a huge incentive to stop vaping, do not get me wrong. This was a big push for me to quit. 

Although, I am not gonna lie, this was not the only motivation for me to quit vaping. Money was a huge factor. Twenty-five dollars each. For a girl who balls on a budget, it was crazy for me to put into perspective how much money was being spent. It’s crazy when you total it up. 

Trust me, this was not an easy process. I went through multiple phases before I quit entirely where I would intend to quit and quickly would fall back into old habits.

Finding it difficult to be around others vaping is still a normal experience of mine. Multiple people in my life vape, but just because I stopped doesn’t mean everyone else will. Self-control is my best friend 

If you told me four or five months ago I made it to this point, I’m not too sure if I would have believed you. 

I am damn proud of myself for making it to this point. 

