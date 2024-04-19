The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am beyond blessed to have grown up with multiple generations of women in my family. Many individuals do not have the chance to meet their great grandparents, but I was fortunate enough to be raised by mine in part.

My mother, aunt, nana and great-grandma have shaped me into the woman I am today. They all took part in rasing me. From getting me off the bus to making sure someone was always there at every cheer competition, they always made it happen no matter what.

The generations of women in my family embody the woman I aspire to be when I grow up. These women are my greatest impacts in life and biggest supporters.

My great grandmother Carrie was the glue our family. Always making us a priority and emphasizing the importance of being surrounded by loved ones.

On December 25th we received the call my grandmother had passed away. When I lost my great grandmother this past year I lost a piece of myself.

The day God called your name it broke me. I wish for one more hug and one more forehead kiss.

I haven’t healed since you’ve been gone. I still experience waves of grief. The other day in Walmart I cried over a box of peeps simply wishing I could bring you some like I do every Easter.

Christmas, Easter and simply the month of August will never be the same without her. The glue of our family is no longer here.

Grief is weird. It comes in waves. Someone shared with me that grief is our last act of love towards individuals. This has shifted my perspective. I allow myself to sit in grief, understanding I feel this way because I loved her so hard.

I am beyond grateful for the time I had with my grandmother. She taught me many valuable lessons.

My grandmother taught me many things. She taught me how to make an apple pie. She taught me how to sew the hole in my leggings. She taught me that wearing my back brace was important, but most importantly, she taught me I was worthy of love.

Throughout my lifetime, everytime I needed something my grandmother was there offering her unconditional love and support. I would do anything to hear her words of encouragement as I finish up college. She was always my biggest supporter.

I was more than blessed to be her granddaughter, offered with unconditional love and support always.

My grandmother was the strongest, sweetest and loudest Italian women I have ever met. She never failed to light up a room.

Carrie Angeline, you were an incredible women whose legacy will live on through me.