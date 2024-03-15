The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I would like to write this article to share how powerful, strong, ambitious, and willing women are.

I also am writing this article to rightfully thank all of the women who I have crossed paths with throughout my 19 years here on Earth. These women who I will continue to describe have truly inspired me and are the reason that I strive to be kind, helpful, friendly and resilient. I believe God has good intentions and for that very reason, he has allowed me to interact with several women who have touched my life in such positive ways.

When thinking about how far I have come in life, I always reflect on who helped me along the way. It was of course myself who turned my dreams into a reality, but without the motivation and helping hands from various coaches, teachers, friends, friend’s parents, my mother-in-law, my boss and all of the other women who I have ever interacted with, I would not be sitting here writing this very article.

I have been deeply affected by many actions such as simple and kind words, home-cooked meals, monetary handouts (which I hated to accept because I did not like to address the fact that I was struggling), a safe place to sleep, words of motivation and sincerity, and having someone to confide in when I was feeling down. Each action, no matter the size of the gesture, has in some way affected me and has contributed to the person I resonate with today.

As one does, I stumbled upon quite a few hardships and found myself stuck. I felt like I was trapped, and I could not seem to find a way out. It was at that time when a number of women (who I did not know would have a lasting impact on my life) appeared in my life. I have convinced myself that God has placed these amazing individuals in my life because he knew I needed them.

Since these women have influenced me so greatly, I attempt to live every day of my life as these women would do. I often question/think to myself, “What would Ashley say?” and “How would Coach B, LLJ, Furlong or Hill react to this situation?” By living a life that is centered around such wonderful women, I am setting myself up to live a life full of gratitude and love.

With that being said, all women deserve a HUGE thank you. In some way, we have all attributed to one another’s growth. So, let’s continue to nurture, love, and uphold each other. GRL PWR!