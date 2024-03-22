The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week I decided to change my major.

For some reason, this was one of the most emotional decisions of the past year for me. So many tears were shed for me to finally accept that what I wanted at 15 was not meant for me at 18.

This all started sophomore year of high school when I discovered my love for history. I took AP World History and my life had been changed. I used to joke with becoming a history teacher with my best friends, but after a while it became a serious dream for me. So, when I committed to Bona’s I came in as an Adolescent Education major with a history concentration.

In the fall, I had to take an introduction to education class where you have to get 10 hours in the classroom as a requirement.I went into a high school for a full day to figure out if I liked it or not. After the day, I felt unchanged in a way. I wondered if I really wanted to do this for the rest of my life. When I came in I thought this would be everything I had ever dreamed of, but it did not bring me enough happiness to where I could see myself doing this every single day. I felt confused.

After this, I decided to add on Special Education to my major. I thought this would be a good change that could help me branch out. For this class I had to do 15 hours in a special education classroom. This was such a life changing experience for me. The three days I spent in the classroom were some of the most amazing days of my life. These kids wanted my help and wanted to show me how proud they were of school work they had done. At the end of each day I was so excited to come back, and at the end of the three days I literally was so sad because I wanted to continue to come back and watch these kids grow. I am so glad to have had that time and this experience with those kids. I feel forever changed.

I finally decided I wanted my new major to be a triple certification in Childhood, Elementary, and Special Education. Next fall will be my first semester in this program and I am beyond excited. I never thought that I would ever give up on being a high school history teacher but the day had finally come. What I learned from this experience is that what I originally wanted might never have really been for me.

I finally feel happy. I have a major that I could see myself enjoying.