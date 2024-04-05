The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always thought of myself as being different. Something that makes me different, especially at St. Bonaventure, is that I’m a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Since most of the students are from New York and our campus is about an hour and a half south of Buffalo, most people here are Buffalo Bills fans. However, I am a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

I’ve been a Chiefs fan for as long as I can remember thanks to my dad. He made both my cousin and I into Chiefs fans. I have never had a hatred for people who are Bills fans, but there is a rivalry between the two teams, so I do defend my team when they play each other.

Whenever I meet someone new, the topic of football usually comes up. People will say “do you watch football?” and I go on to tell them that I do and that my favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs. They usually chuckle, or they’ll ask me if its because of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. My response tends to take people aback and they judge me for it, but I am a proud Chiefs fan. I have a collection of Chiefs hats, shirts and sweatshirts that I wear proudly on campus. My dog also has a Chiefs bandana that he wears. I also display my pennant proudly in my dorm.

Being a fan of the Chiefs has taught me a few things. Mainly, it has taught me that being different is something to be proud of. Even though I know I might get rude comments or be made fun of, I will not let it bother me. Being a fan of something should bring you joy, and you shouldn’t have to be ashamed of it.

Now that I know this, I will continue to wear my Chiefs gear in public, cry and cheer while watching them and support the team no matter what.