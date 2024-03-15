The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Mom,

You are the most perfect person I know! Your love, kindness, strength and determination inspires me to become a better version of myself each and every day. Your personality is so unique and in the best way possible. You always know how to make myself and my friends laugh until our stomachs hurt. The way you make everyone else feel so welcomed and comforted is a gift that not many people have. Many of my friends call you “Mrs. P” but they honestly think of you as a second mother. They always tell me how much they appreciate the little things you do for us and I hope you always know how loved you are.

Throughout my life you have always been by my side. You have always supported me and that is my favorite thing about you. From elementary school, and up until this day, you have always encouraged me to make the best decisions possible and supported every one that I have made. Whether it was choosing a career path, college or simply just what I should wear to school you always showed your love and support towards me. I do not say this often, but I am very grateful for this. Knowing that not everybody has a mother like you makes me sad, but it allows me to gain a deeper sense of appreciation for you.

Some of my favorite memories with you are traveling, cooking, getting tattooed together and going to concerts. We’ve been to so many different places but some of the best were visiting Maine, Florida, North Carolina and Nashville. Every trip is filled with laughs, singing (even if we didn’t know the lyrics), and doing things we never thought we would do. We went parasailing, visited Disney, went to see Stevie Nicks & Billy Joel in concert (our favs!) and even just trying new foods and seeing new places in the area. Along with traveling I love cooking with you and learning how to cook the best foods. Many people may hate what their parents cook but I have to disagree. Spending time in the kitchen with you means a lot because not only are you good at it, but it’s just a fun and easy way to spend time together. To wrap up memory lane, one of the best memories I have with you was when we both got tattoos. This was kind of spur of the moment but they turned out amazing. I have a row of vines with your birth year “1967” on my arm and on your arm you got my birth flower (a carnation) with my name written in the stem. This was definitely an experience and it was so fun to do this with you.

The main reason I chose to write this thank you letter is because it is Women’s History Month. I wanted to write about a woman that inspires me the most and someone who I truly appreciate, and that woman just so happens to be you. Thank you for being the best mom and I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.

Love,

Amanda

I want to take the time wish every beautiful lady out there a happy Women’s History Month. This month is a time to be celebrating you and every woman out there. All of your accomplishments are so inspiring and you all deserve to feel this love!