As someone who probably listens to music for 20 out of the 24 hours in a day, I can say that I have a carefully curated list of my favorite artists, genres and songs. For me, music is a heavenly escape. When listening, I feel as if the music is encapsulating my soul and I’m floating through the air with no worry, stress or anxiety.

Taylor Swift has always been one of my favorite artists, and for good reason; I believe she is a lyrical genius. Shoutout to my parents who drove me and two of my siblings all the way to Cincinnati to attempt to hear her live (that’s how much we love her). While we didn’t get into the concert, I’ll never hold it against her because her music is too good to give up.

As the second North American leg of the Eras Tour just began in Miami, I thought it would be the perfect time to share ten of my all-time favorite Taylor Swift songs that I believe everyone needs to hear in their lifetime.

Ivy

Dare I say that this is the best song ever created. I could listen to this song 20 times a day and never get tired of it; it truly is my forever favorite song. This is the most beautifully sung and written song I have ever heard and if you have never had the experience of listening to it, please bless your ears and do so now.

The Bolter

As someone who cannot wait to experience the world, this song speaks to my soul. Being the person who does not want to be in one place for too long, the line “There’s escape in escaping” makes me so eager to live life and experience all there is to the short lives we have.

Mirrorball

This song was the topic of my college essay that got me into every school I applied to, so it’s very special to me and has so much meaning. Taylor Swift really did her big one with this song. Every time I hear it, I close my eyes and picture a giant mirrorball sparkling in the light. I could truly talk about this song for hours, but for y’all’s sake I won’t.

Clara Bow

Taylor Swift is incredible at creating wonderfully slow songs that resonate with me. I love the line, “No one in my small town thought I’d see the lights of Manhattan.” Living in New York City is my big life dream, and being from a small island, it sometimes seems impossible. But something about this beautiful song makes me know it’s possible.

Long Live

I love an upbeat song that makes you think, and Taylor Swift did just that with this song. Whenever I listen to this song, I picture all the memories I’ve made in life and am surrounded by happy thoughts of what a beautiful life I have.

Sweet Nothing

This song is what all songs should sound like. It’s beautiful. The music is perfect and Taylor Swift’s calm vocals sound so smooth. The music in this song travels right through my brain and brings me immediate peace.

New Romantics

Right when this song starts playing, I want to dance around my room. If this isn’t an amazing dance party song, then I don’t know what is. You truly cannot be in a bad mood when listening to this super fun song.

Renegade

Technically this song isn’t by Taylor Swift, but she takes over the whole song and is the main artist. I can’t even explain why I love this song, but from the first time I listened, I was immediately hooked. She has the best voice I’ve ever heard. That’s the only way I can explain my love for this song. And she always has the most amazing lyrics too.

But Daddy I Love Him

Whenever I hear this song, I immediately must skip around my room. All I picture is Taylor Swift skipping across the Eras Tour stage and naturally I do the same when listening. This is a perfect, happy song, and it has yet to fail putting me in a good mood.

New Years Day

If you couldn’t tell by now, I love the slow songs. There’s something about this song that calms my brain. The piano is so beautiful and the mix of this with Taylor Swift’s vocals is absolutely lovely.