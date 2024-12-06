The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was 13, I won the superlative at my school that was titled “Most Likely to Become a Teacher”. I was wearing the classic bright purplish pink Nike sweatshirt, Under Armour headband, and my way too big for my face glasses for my yearbook picture that encapsulated me in that superlative.

Tonight, I sit and look at my Outlook email photo with a white and gray wool sweater, a red nose from the chill October air when the photo was taken, and way too big for my face glasses.

I am no longer “Most Likely to Become a Teacher”, because after tomorrow, I will have done just that.

Tomorrow is my very last day actively teaching my freshmen and I appreciate each and every one of them for teaching me something different about myself as a person and as an educator. Here are some of the things that I appreciate the most:

My freshmen are creative. Whether they are creating a TikTok edit (reluctantly…except they actually do want to and just would never say it out loud) about The Odyssey, doodling on their bellringer for me to see on Friday, or even creating a wanted poster for the most elusive and ambiguous figure of the seven weeks I have been there (Sigma Black); they impress me time and time again.

My freshmen are, hands down, some of the most hilarious kids and people that I have ever met. Whether they’re referencing a funny TikTok about an Ariana Grande shirt that I had just sent to my roommates, answering the poll on the board so many times that the pie chart just looks like a singular color, or “accidentally” getting Odysseus’ name wrong every time they say it for 5 weeks, I can always count on them for a good laugh.

My freshmen are authentically themselves. The range of interests, knowledge, stories, and tidbits of information about themselves that my students have shared with me warms my heart. They are unafraid to shout out answers, be offended by Odysseus because like… yeah he’s the worst, and REALLY want to see a photo of me whipping with Silento. I never want them to lose that spark.

Tomorrow is my last day in our classroom. The Hogwarts crest flags fluttering from the air conditioner that had to be turned down will still flutter. The kid’s Bitmojis, with all their funny expressions, will still move along the reading wall. But I will no longer be at my circle table. And that’s okay.

There is a common teaching phenomenon that your very first group of students will stay with you forever. For all the learning, the AHA moments, the giggles, the polls, and the memories, I am very lucky to say that’s my freshmen.

To my teacher: For all the Harry Potter videos, all of the lunch conversations with no silverware, and all of the technical conversations about cursive or what a ravioli technically is, I will take all of the guidance that you have so carefully crafted for me to heart. I thank you for all of the trust you put in me to be able to then guide the kids.

To my kids: You CAN, and you WILL do this because you CAN and you HAVE done it. I am so ready for each of you to continue on YOUR Odyssey and do all of the things I can see for you and that you can dream for yourself. Don’t be afraid to not know, and don’t let that stop you from not trying. I am so proud of you all.

For the last time, Miss Mac and Cheese, Miss Mac Tools, Miss Mewing McElheny, Teach Mac…out. :)