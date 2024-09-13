The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Rebecca Kimberly Schneider. What a long yet meaningful full name. It happens to mean a lot to me because it’s my name. I grew up hating my name. I thought it was too long, too formal, and I just hated the way my name sounded coming out of people’s mouths.

Now, I love it.

But the only thing I love more than my actual name is all my nicknames. So I’m going to give a breakdown of all my nicknames, how I got them, who calls me them and what they mean to me.

Let’s start off basic,

Becca

At this point this is literally just my name. Nobody really calls me Rebecca and nobody ever has, my entire life I’ve just been Becca. My dad always tells me the intention was that I would always go by Becca. While writing this my dad said I need to include “Butthead” into my nicknames so I’m just going to throw this in here… shoutout dad. I’m definitely not a Becky, I don’t hate the nickname, but I just don’t think it fits my personality.

Bee or “B”

This is one that is specific to my mom and nephew. They’re the only people who call me this and there is no specific reason behind it besides that when my nephew was younger he could not pronounce my name. But years later they still call me Bee and I think it’s a little ironic because now I feel like Bees are all around me. If I’m outside I feel like there is always a bee around me or I’m drawn to bee designs like on jewelry. Maybe my next tattoo will be a bee… hmmmm.

Bevva

This one is so incredibly niche but my best friend Sydney started calling me this after she would accidentally type Bevva instead of Becca. The name just kinda stuck and now it’s a joke but, once again, I love it. I love having special nicknames for or from different friends

Bec

Once again kinda basic and similar to Becca. Mostly my friends just call me this. I just find this one sweet and endearing. Not much to this one because it’s just a shortened version of my name but I still find it sweet.

Lastly,

Bacca

This is my newest nickname on my roster of names. This one is once again niche but while I was studying abroad this summer in Italy while I was getting Starbucks at the Rome train station they wrote Bacca on my cup instead of Becca. So I guess you could say this nickname was a happy accident. Bacca ended up being my nickname for the rest of my trip abroad and it has carried into this school year as well. I love this nickname and I love my friends!

I learned to love my name because it makes me who I am and I grew up with a ton of nicknames which show that I am loved.