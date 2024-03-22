The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many things to hate about going to school in a small town. So. Many. Things. One of these is the variety of fast-food options. Of course, there is no Chick-fil-A, no Dairy Queen, NO PANERA and so many others. But you have to find a way to make the most of it. So, here are my go-to orders at every Olean fast-food place.

McDonald’s

Spicy McChicken, medium fry, and a large sweet tea

McDonald’s is probably my most frequented fast food place. I love love love the McChicken. It is so good and so cheap. I highly recommend. And if you don’t have the McDonald’s app, GET IT! You get coupons every day (my medium fry is always free) and you can earn points to get free things (which is super easy when you go as often as I do).

Burger King

Nothing. I don’t go to Burger King. It is gross.

Subway

Foot-long BLT on white bread with provolone, toasted with mayo

Honestly, this is a pretty new one for me. For some reason I convinced myself I absolutely hated Subway. Probably because I went so often as a child. So, I guess I just needed a break because I went again recently and was reminded how good it is. I also really enjoy that if I get a foot long its almost like two meals.

Dunkin Donuts

I really don’t have a specific order from Dunkin because it is so inconsistent. One day I will go and the drink will be super good, the next day I get the same drink and it is terrible., the next day I will go and the place will just be unexpectedly closed. I’m not kidding, this has happened multiple times.

Tim Hortons

Carmel iced coffee with cream

Tim Hortons is easily my favorite fast-food coffee place. Mostly because we didn’t have a Starbucks in my super small hometown either, so I have just become accustomed to it.

Taco Bell/KFC

TB: We are currently beefing because they just took my favorite thing off the menu, the chipotle ranch grilled chicken burrito but I love a good baja blast

KFC: Chicken Sandwich Big Box Combo

This establishment is the place where dreams go to die. I have never been to a worse fast-food place and that is saying a lot. But, it’s still a Taco Bell so I’m there pretty often. They almost always screw up your food and sometimes the soda tastes terrible so you really have to check your order before you leave. My friend and I also saw a crazy screaming match take place in there once.

Wendy’s

Double stack biggie bag with a strawberry lemonade

Ones of my favorites for sure and you really get your money’s worth. But, as the infamous Abby Lee Miller would say, “You didn’t stick out to me”.

Chipotle

Bowl with brown rice, pinto beans, chicken, corn salsa, salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and a bag of chips

A new addition to the Olean food options, Chipotle has quickly flew up my rankings. Honestly, its not a great Chipotle compared to others I have been to but it still gets the job done. And if you haven’t before I highly recommend paying a little extra for a bag of chips to eat your food with. The lime flavoring on their chips is so addicting and so so yummy.

Next time the Hickey isn’t hitting and you are out of mac-and-cheese cups, I highly recommend trying out one of my all-time favorite fast food items.