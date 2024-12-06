The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Christmas only twenty days away, the last-minute present shopping is in full effect. But break has not even started yet, which means most of us are still picking up hours in the library instead of at our jobs back home. Especially with the economy and our busy schedules, the pressure of bringing home nice gifts for our loved ones this holiday only increases by the day. Because of this, I have compiled the “College Kid Christmas List”! This list includes several cute and creative ideas for anyone you may be looking for but without the fear of having to pay off debt into the new year!

Thrift-mas Fun!

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! The thrift store is an overlooked and ethical way to find unique gifts on a budget! A lot of the time, if you look hard enough, you can find a lot of brand new and higher-end products marked down to almost nothing! Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t manage to feed your grandma’s expensive taste!

Refined Recipes

I know in my family there are some recipes that have been passed down through generations. They’re classics all of us love and cherish and are constantly asking each other for. For those beginner cooks or lovers of homecooked meals, a homemade recipe book of all of their favorites will satiate and satisfy them all throughout the year!

Snowman Socks

Are you looking for something cute, creative and cheap for the little ones in your life? Stop at the nearest dollar store and pick up some fluffy socks, wrapped candies, and ribbon. Then fill your socks with the candy and tie them off in three separate sections. Decorate to your liking, and now the kiddos have cute snow men, new socks, and a sweet treat!

Sweet and Savory Ornaments

Ever wondered what those hollow clear ornaments are for? They can be used to make the chef in your life merry and bright! You can either make or use your dehydrated rubs, spices, and soup mixes for a savory ornament, and your hot coca mixes, seasonal teas, and cake or cookie mixes for a sweet one! Then they will have a variety of festive options to try out in the kitchen!

Nailed It!

A simple and easy gift that is timeless for girls of any age is the classic nail bundle. Have some fun at your local drug store picking out some fun seasonal two-dollar nail polishes and files and tie them together with some festive ribbon!

Buckeyes, Baby!

Nothing reminds me of a classic Christmas more than a big jar of buckeyes with a red ribbon. This is a gift you can’t go wrong with when thinking of your traditional, loving family members.

Cozy Cups

Burr baskets are so cute and fun and something every girl has raved about on social media, but not everyone can afford to spend upwards of fifty dollars on each person this season. So, I present to you, the downsized version, cozy cups! You can find adorable mugs from the thrift store and fill them with whatever you desire! Some ideas are candy canes, lip balms, hand lotions, gloves or socks!

POLAR-oid pictures

Nothing gets more personal than a favorite photo and a personalized frame for it to go in. Thrift stores sell plain frames for less than a dollar, and you can use things such as paint, buttons, charms, and other things that remind you of that person to make it more like them, and printing out a picture is typically only seventy-five cents! This is such a meaningful gift for under three dollars!

The Gift of No Dishes

As college kids, we know how difficult and annoying it can be to do dishes after a long day, especially in communal kitchen. Sometimes something as small as picking out a set of festive plates, cutlery, and napkins can make a person’s night over and over again

Christmas Cooking

If you’re the designated chef in the family or friend group, give the gift of your talent and cook them their favorite meals of yours or bake them Christmas cookies, and decorate/personalize them to fit their personalities. You can also find cute tins they can keep when the cookies are gone from the thrift store.