A Collective List of Outs and Ins to End 2024 With

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Woah, boy, has 2024 been a whirlwind.

There have been so many trends and styles that have burst onto the scene and, just as quickly, said their goodbyes. My style and the things I love changes just as frequently as these trends, so here’s a list of things that are my “ins” right now as well as a list of things that are on their way “out” of my life.

INS:

Digital Photos

I LOVE my digital camera. It’s one of my most prized possessions. When I get to look back through the photos on them all in a row, it makes me feel so whole on the inside. Sometimes when my hair is totally frazzled and my makeup is still half on from the night before, one of the best things I can do to pull me out of that slump is to look through the photos from when my hair wasn’t frazzled and my makeup looked picture perfect.

CDs and Stereos

Okay, maybe it’s just the Y2K in me, but I love pondering through my CD collection. From Van Halen to Bruno Mars to Chappell Roan, I have a CD for every single mood. Do I pay for Spotify Premium? Yes, of course, absolutely; however, there is something so special about me putting a hand-selected CD into my painstakingly stickered stereo that makes me want to dance.

A little game

Games need to be on the rise again. Since when did it become uncool to play around? My roommates and I played a murder mystery with assigned parts and scripts a few nights ago. I played a 60-year-old German man named Otto and it was the most fun I’ve had in a long time! IPhone games like cup pong or word search are a staple to play with long distance friends. During student teaching, whenever my kids and I have a few extra minutes at the end of a period, I’ll pull up Geo Guesser to play with them, which is education and just plain fun.

OUTS:

No Sleep

Listen, I need to tell myself this, so do not feel bad if this is you because it’s me too. I constantly work until the dark hours of night and then when I’m finished with my work, I want to actually engage in my social life or even just rot. Texting, doom scrolling, and even movies/television have suddenly consumed my next few hours and it’s 1 a.m. when I have to wake up at 6:20. Prioritize sleep, no other excuses.

Actively choosing not to read

There are so many different opportunities to read in the world around us. Being an English teacher, I constantly hear, “Well, I just don’t like reading” or even “I’m not good at reading”. Neither of these things need to be true to be able to inform and entertain yourself with literature and media. If you have interests or hobbies, I promise there is always something to read, as you can always learn more about the things you’re interested in. Stay informed, stay entertained, stay bookish.

Allow the end of 2024 to be exactly what YOU need it to be by creating your own personal ins and outs to address your needs! I promise, it helps to highlight just what you need!