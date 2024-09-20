The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is in the air (woohoo!) and that means it’s time to invest in all things apple crisp and pumpkin spice. As much as I love the summertime and all things warm weather, nothing will ever beat the warm and cozy atmosphere that fall brings.

As fall enters, there is a shift in lifestyles and everyday life. What I mean is that coffee orders change, the style of outfits change and overall aesthetics change. Since we are entering the fall season, I’m going to share some of my fall essentials.

Witches Brew Alani

This one is kind of niche but I tried it for the first time last fall and it automatically became my second favorite Alani flavor, behind Orange Crush of course, and it easily became one of my fall essentials. It is a necessity for those fall days tucked in the library.

Mini boots

I personally prefer Bearpaw over Ugg, (hottake!) and I’m obsessed with mini boots this year. The mini boot with some sweats and a nice comfort hoodie is my daily outfit in the fall. They are just so easy to pair with anything, easy to slip on and easy to keep clean.

Pumpkins

Everything pumpkin. I love pumpkin spice, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie, pumpkin carving and everything else in between. Pumpkins and colorful leaves are the core of fall, and pumpkin spice cold brew should be an option all year round.

Scary movies

Weirdly enough I always forget that I’m not actually scared of Halloween movies or other “scary” movies but I sike myself out beforehand and trick myself to think I’m actually terrified of them. They end up being my favorite movies to watch during the season. Honestly, I’d much rather watch a horror movie or true crime show in the fall than Gilmore Girls. Not hating on Gilmore Girls; it’s a great show, but I’m more drawn to the horror and suspenseful ones.

Football

Go Bills! If I’m being honest, I don’t really understand football, but I do love the atmosphere and community that come with football season. My family is obviously full of Bills fans so whenever they play you already know the game is on at my house, and my dad has his plush football in hand ready to throw it whenever the Bills mess up. The community that comes with being a Bills fan is like no other fanbase. I tear up thinking about the idea of this one thing bringing so many people together and how it causes so many people happiness.

Each fall, I’m reminded how blissful life can be due to the simplest things such as a walk among a trail with colorful falling leaves or drinking warm apple cider.