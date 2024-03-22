The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week I turn 19 years old.

I am suffering with a bout of the birthday blues, so to help me sort through that, here is a list of 19 things I have figured out in my 19 years on Earth:

1. No one cares

Wear the outfit, sneeze in class and dance on that walk. I promise, no one cares as much as you think they do. Calm down, and live how you want to.

2. Take a moment

You’re not unproductive if you take a break. No one can work all the time. It’s ok. Breathe. Indulge. Give in a little.

3. Get a sweet treat

It makes everything better

4. Read a book

Put down your phone, get off TikTok and start on your TBR.

5. Tell them you love them

It doesn’t matter if they already know, just tell them. Show your appreciation for those who make your life so bright.

6. You don’t have to stay positive

You can feel sad, you can feel overwhelmed, you don’t have to laugh it off. As long as you handle these situations in a healthy way, you’re allowed to feel and work through negative emotions.

7. You WILL end up as best friends

People used to tell me and my sister this ALL the time. My grandmother has 3 sisters and she used to brush our fighting off all the time. “You’ll rely on each other one day”. She was right (as usual). I could not imagine my life without my sister.

8. Fight for yourself

Stand up to the people that want to keep you quiet. Stand up for yourself when someone makes you feel small. You are your biggest supporter.

9. Fight for what you believe

Even if you’re the only one, fight for what you believe is right.

10. You don’t have to if you don’t want to

I hate drinking. It makes my stomach hurt, I don’t have a good time while doing it and I will never be a “partier”. I will not change my mind on this no matter how many times my roommate wants me to go out. I am fully secure in myself to know that I don’t have to do that.

11. Don’t be mean, but…

12. You don’t have to be nice

Stop saying sorry for things that aren’t your fault!

13. Nothing is forever

This is scary but it’s also so beautiful. If you’re unhappy, change your situation.

14. Not everyone will like you

Don’t try to please everyone, you won’t. Just like I don’t like everyone I meet, I know that I am not everyone’s cup of tea.

15. It’s probably the birth control

You probably don’t start hating your long-term boyfriend on a random Wednesday night without a little help from the hormone storm that is birth control. The mood swings…probably birth control. Uncontrollable anxiety about throwing up…mostly the birth control. Give yourself grace.

16. Find your people

Finding people that you love and who care about you is one of the most fulfilling things in life. These don’t have to be romantic relationships but platonic as well. I would like to thank Cadie, Alex, Grace, and Anthony for being my people.

17. Cackle, Giggle, Howl, ha-ha

Watch the lame Instagram reels your dad sends you, watch the stupid TikTok or search cats doing dumb things on YouTube. It’s stupid, yes. But, it helps.

18. Ask for help

There is an answer somewhere. You just have to be brave enough to ask the question. You don’t have to do it on your own.

19. YOLO

This is my biggest lesson. I give it to you now. YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE! Live fully and with no regrets. Understand that your destiny is in your hands and all you have to do is act. Do the things that make you happy. Buy the thing you’ve been saving for. Work out… or don’t. Live the life that is authentic to you.