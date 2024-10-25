The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift recently started her second U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour”. In honor of that, I am going to talk about my top five favorite surprise song combinations.

Number one is a little biased because they are the songs from the concert I attended but they are “Mr. Perfectly Fine” on guitar and “The Last Time” on piano. When “Fearless Taylor’s Version” first dropped, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” quickly became my favorite of the vault tracks, so hearing it live was an unforgettable experience. “The Last Time” brings me to tears every time I listen to it and hearing it live was no different.

Number two is a recent combination, but it hit something deep inside of me. It was “Should’ve Said No” x “I Did Something Bad” on guitar and “loml” x “White Horse” on piano. First off, her playing a mashup of two songs from the last two albums that she does not own had me thinking “oh she’s about to drop either “Reputation” or debut right now”. I was wrong but I’m constantly wrong about when she is dropping that information (lol).

Then she went to the piano and sang “loml x White Horse”. This one broke something within me. Hearing those two beautifully haunting songs mashed together on a grainy live stream is something I cannot stop thinking about. “loml” is one of my favorite songs from “The Tortured Poets Department”. I cried hearing it the first time when I realized that it was not the love of my life but the loss of my life. And then listening to her sing the line from “White Horse” about how one day she is going to find someone who treats her better hurt and I still haven’t recovered from it.

Number three is “Everything Has Changed” x “End Game” x “Thinking out Loud” with Ed Sheeran on guitar and “King of my Heart” x “The Alchemy” on piano. I am a huge Ed Sheeran fan, I have seen him in concert twice and when I saw him come out during the live stream I was watching, I started screaming so loud that my father texted me to see if I was ok. I was so upset that she brought him out and that I was not there to see it live. The piano set was good, but Ed Sheeran is the reason this makes the list.

Number four is “right where you left me” ft. Aaron Dessner on guitar and “Castles Crumbling” on piano. As an “evermore” girly watching her sing “right where you left me” with Aaron was the best thing. They are both amazing singers and it was a fantastic performance. “Castles Crumbling” is my favorite song that has come out of the vault so watching her sing that had me speechless.

Number five is “Red” on guitar and “You’re Losing Me” on piano. “Red” is always amazing every time she performs it. And then “You’re Losing Me” … I cry every single time I listen to it. It is heartbreaking, and beautiful and hits the people pleaser in me every time.