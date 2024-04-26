The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There were a lot of things I learned in my 14 years of public-school education. In pre-k, I learned how to share toys with the other kids in class. In 2nd grade, I learned how to tell time. In 5th grade, it was a struggle, but I learned long division. In high school, I learned that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. Also, how to draft a paper and cite sources in MLA format (thanks to Mrs. Polly Hanson).

In my 15th year of school (being a freshman in college), the notion of only ever learning educational content began to change. I think college is one of those things that forces you to grow not only academically, but socially and emotionally as well. My 15th year of school has brought me the duality of learning how to be a better writer and a better person, all at the same time.

That being said, this 15th addition to my educational career is coming to an end. Finals are approaching and move-out day is looming. A large part of me is excited for this closing of a chapter, but I also cannot help but feel nostalgic. It has been a crazy year that has taught me more about life than I ever thought was possible. So, here is an ode; the 15 things I learned in my 15th year of school.

Your aversion to rejection is holding you back. Put yourself out there.

No one is thinking about you/judging you as much as you think they are. Humans are very self-absorbed; allow that to set you free.

If they do not talk to you without you initiating the interaction first, they do not like you. This one might hurt…I am sorry.

Being “cool” can look a million different ways. However, I have found that “coolness” is always mutually exclusive with inauthenticity.

You will regret the things you did not do more than the things you tried to do and failed at. Failure is always an opportunity to learn more about yourself and the world around you.

There is a difference between having goals and being consumed by everything you are not.

When people show you their true colors, believe them.

When it comes to your career, be selfish. Be selfish as all heck. Put yourself first, and only make decisions based on what will benefit you in the future.

COMPARISON IS THE THIEF OF JOY. Every one of us is on our own path in life – all you must worry about is your own.

Do not ever think it is too late to change your career path, goals, style or anything else about yourself. College is the best time to experiment with various aspects of your life.

Being in an unfamiliar environment is difficult – make your dorm feel like home. You will spend many nights there working on homework until 3 a.m., fighting off the infamous “freshman flu,” laughing with friends, crying because you miss your dog and your mom’s cooking and spilling your deepest secrets to someone you had no idea existed only a year ago.

Figure out how substances affect your body, mind and spirit. Strike a balance doing it. Going out in college can be fun, but not when it puts positive aspects of your life at risk.

Learn how to love yourself before you love others. That is all I have to say on this one.

Expect chaos; college is full of chaos. Go with the flow and hope for the best.