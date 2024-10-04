The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s midterm season. That means lots of nights spent slouched in front of a notebook or computer. It can get pretty boring.

My favorite way to combat the boringness of studying is by putting music on. Music makes everything better. It keeps your mind focused and awake.

In my personal opinion, the best music for studying is classical music. It’s not too distracting with lyrics and you can find a piece to go with any emotion.

Now, not all of these songs seem to fit the genre of “classical music”, there are some pieces from movie scores, but for now, let’s just group them all into one group.

Here are my picks for the 10 best classical pieces to study to:

” The Swan” by Camille Saint-Saëns

This is a popular song and rightfully so. It’s a beautiful mix of cello and harp. It’s relaxing and there is just enough movement (swells and decrescendos) to keep you entertained while working.

“Romantic Flight” by John Powell

This piece comes from the Dreamworks film “How to Train Your Dragon”. I get goosebumps every time I hear it. It’s uplifting and keeps you locked in.

“Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op.9 No.2” by Frédéic Chopin

You’ve probably heard this one before. It’s a beautiful piano ballad that takes you on a rollercoaster of emotion. There are parts that I want to weep to; there are parts that I want to yell. Very good to write to.

“Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns

This one I’m sure you’ve heard before. If nothing else, this song will scare you awake after you’ve fallen asleep on your keyboard. “Danse Macabre” is also a great song to write to. It feels as if your fingers are flying across the keyboard during this song.

“2 Arabesques, L.66: 1. Andantino con moto” by Claude Debussy

This song is all about the swells. You’re not going to get bored with this song. Another piano ballad, No. 1 of “2 Arabesques” is a gentle soundtrack for studying.

“Lily’s Dance” by Million Eyes

I feel like a little fairy when listening to this song. I can’t help but bop my head along. It’s soothing to listen to. I don’t know how else to describe it but “pretty”.

“Across the Stars (Love Theme from “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones”)” by John Williams

I have to admit. I tend to gravitate more towards movie scores more than classic composers when listening to classical music. I love to be able to visualize the scene that the music was made for. So to reflect my love for movie scores, the rest of the list will be scores. This song is a classic to me. One of my favorite John Williams pieces, “Across the Stars” is so filled with emotion that sometimes I have to stop what I’m doing and just stare at my screen.

“A Window to the Past” by John Williams

My all-time favorite orchestral music comes from the Harry Potter movie scores. I listen to music from all seven movies, and many of the pieces are my all-time favorite songs. Not just orchestral but out of any genre. “A Window to the Past” is from the third movie, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”. This song, to me, is winter. It’s being huddled up in the library late at night and reading a book. Very peaceful.

“Day One (Interstellar Theme)” by Hans Zimmer

You can’t have a list with some of the best movie scores without including the Interstellar score by Hans Zimmer. While I don’t think “Day One” is the most exciting song on the score, I do think it’s the best for studying. “Cornfield Chase”, which is probably the more well-known piece, is a bit too exciting for me to study too. It distracts me with its beauty. It makes me stop. Drop what I’m doing and give it the attention it demands. This song, however, has those same beautiful elements that “Cornfield Chase” has, it is just a bit more calm.

“Dawn – From “Pride & Prejudice” Soundtrack” by Dario Marianelli and Jean-Yves Thibaudet

This whole movie has the perfect score. You honestly could put this whole soundtrack on and you’d be set to study your heart away. “Dawn” is good because it has the perfect amount of swell to keep you interested but doesn’t become too loud or distracting.

I have so many more I would recommend, but for now, I’ll just let you get back to studying.

If you do want any more recommendations, you can see my studying/classical music playlist below!