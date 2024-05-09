TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise Tour: My Dream Set List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

I am beyond excited to say that I was able to get tickets to the TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise tour this summer. I am already planning what to wear to the concert and counting down the days until I get to go. This will be my first ever k-pop concert since it has only been about a year since I started listening to k-pop. While I know that the tour has already started, I have been trying to avoid spoilers like the plague so that I can experience the whole thing when I get to see TXT perform in person. That being said, this is a list of songs that I desperately want to be on the set list because I think seeing them in person will be absolutely life changing.

Crown (their debut song and a classic)

Cat & Dog (it’s a little bit of a meme at this point but I also think it’s funny)

9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Blue Hour (I am most definitely in love with this song)

Anti-Romantic (one of the first songs I ever heard from them)

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (the way that I need to be able to scream this song at the top of my lungs)

Magic

LO$ER=LOVER (another song I need to scream at the top of my lungs)

MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)

No Rules

Good Boy Gone Bad (the vibe switch will be immaculate)

Devil by the Window

Sugar Rush Ride

Chasing That Feeling

Happily Ever After (you can bet I will be on my feet JUMPING if this song comes on)

Deep Down

I’ll See You There Tomorrow (this is such a good song in general but also the perfect song from their discography to act as a closing song)

Deja Vu

Quarter Life (I’m learning that TXT has a long of songs I need to scream at the top of my lungs. Oh to be in an arena filled with people screaming “quarter life crisis”)

I’m sure that I am missing a few songs from this list but these are all songs that I need to hear live once in my life. I would like to apologize in advance for anyone who knows me in person because as soon as this concert happens, I will never shut up about it.