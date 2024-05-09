TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise Tour: My Dream Set List

I am beyond excited to say that I was able to get tickets to the TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise tour this summer. I am already planning what to wear to the concert and counting down the days until I get to go. This will be my first ever k-pop concert since it has only been about a year since I started listening to k-pop. While I know that the tour has already started, I have been trying to avoid spoilers like the plague so that I can experience the whole thing when I get to see TXT perform in person. That being said, this is a list of songs that I desperately want to be on the set list because I think seeing them in person will be absolutely life changing.
- Crown (their debut song and a classic)
- Cat & Dog (it’s a little bit of a meme at this point but I also think it’s funny)
- 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
- Blue Hour (I am most definitely in love with this song)
- Anti-Romantic (one of the first songs I ever heard from them)
- 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (the way that I need to be able to scream this song at the top of my lungs)
- Magic
- LO$ER=LOVER (another song I need to scream at the top of my lungs)
- MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)
- No Rules
- Good Boy Gone Bad (the vibe switch will be immaculate)
- Devil by the Window
- Sugar Rush Ride
- Chasing That Feeling
- Happily Ever After (you can bet I will be on my feet JUMPING if this song comes on)
- Deep Down
- I’ll See You There Tomorrow (this is such a good song in general but also the perfect song from their discography to act as a closing song)
- Deja Vu
- Quarter Life (I’m learning that TXT has a long of songs I need to scream at the top of my lungs. Oh to be in an arena filled with people screaming “quarter life crisis”)
I’m sure that I am missing a few songs from this list but these are all songs that I need to hear live once in my life. I would like to apologize in advance for anyone who knows me in person because as soon as this concert happens, I will never shut up about it.