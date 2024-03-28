The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Women’s History Month! In celebration of women past and present, here are ten ways to tap into feminism this month and all year.

#1: Learn What Feminism is

What exactly is feminism? In simple terms, feminism is the advocacy for women’s rights. However, many people misunderstand this as a hatred of men, or that women are trying to be superior. That mindset would be incorrect. Feminists are seeking equal rights for all, and sometimes that means using equity as a tool to reach equality. As such, anyone can be a feminist!

#2: Raise Your Voice

It is important to speak out about the issues you and others around you may face. Modern-day feminism is trying to combat issues like sexism, gender pay gap, the pink tax, inequalities in women’s health care, patriarchal double standards, and much more. If you are in a position in which it is safe for you to speak up about these issues in your workplace, school, or community, it is vital that you do so. Without people standing up for themselves and others, we can not expect to start seeing change.

#3: Be Aware of What You Say

The words and phrases we use in casual conversation can perpetuate societal biases. Be mindful of the language you are using to react to the behaviors of others. For example, try to avoid using phrases like, “you’re acting like a little girl”, “ man up” , “don’t be a sissy”, or “that’s a man’s job”. Phrases like these add to the bias that women are overly emotional and weak, and that men should be strong and tough. Can you think of any similar phrases that you’ve heard or used in conversation? The next time you hear one of these, hold yourself and others accountable for the language that’s being used.

#4: Share the Workload

One of our society’s biases is that women do the housework. This physically and mentally burdens many women and girls who are expected to do the brunt of housework duties, despite having full-time jobs or other occupations. One of the easiest ways to get involved with feminism is to simply pull your own weight, and share the workload within your own home.

#5: Educate Yourself and Others

A great way to be involved with feminism is by knowing the history of it, and by keeping up with current events. By doing this, you can find inspiration in the stories of women past and present. You can also keep up on knowing your rights, this way you can advocate for laws that empower women, and challenge the legislation and rules being made that do not.

#6: Get Involved

Pay attention to the issues that impact your community. What do people struggle with? Is there a need for food banks? What about access to menstrual products? Once you’re aware of what’s going on in your community, figure out where you can help. Can you reach out to organizations and help with volunteer efforts? Can you donate items, or hold a fundraiser? Or can you simply be there to support protests and rallies? You can also get involved by showing support for and voting for local politicians who advocate for women’s rights.

#7: Support Each Other

Not everyone has the time to organize fundraisers or volunteer. But you can show your support through where you shop and eat out. Seek out the businesses that support equality, support women-owned businesses and restaurants, and share such places with your friends and family. You can also show support just by uplifting and supporting the people around you. This helps build a stronger community, one in which people care enough about each other to fight to get rid of the issues people face.

#8: Widen Your Perspective

In 2024, let’s choose to practice intersectional feminism. There is much to be learned from the struggles and successes of others. Within the issues that we are fighting to solve, let’s allow those who struggle with these issues have a voice in how we go about finding and enacting solutions. It is hard to see and solve the whole picture if we refuse to look at, and listen to how gender issues intersect with ethnicity, disabilities, language barriers, and class barriers. When we open our minds to these perspectives, we not only form new bonds and strengthen our community, but we better understand how to work towards solutions to these issues.

#9: Own Your Bias

Feminism is about equality for all. Take a moment to reflect on yourself. What implicit biases might you have picked up from social media, society, your parents, friends, or teachers? Personally, I used to only imagine white men when I think of politicians, scientists, astronauts, engineers, and professors. And when I imagined women in professions, I’d see them as mothers, teachers, bakers, and artists. Part of that was the lack of representation in some fields, but others were a bias I had picked up from society. The only engineers that I knew were women, and I knew plenty of stay-at-home dads. But yet, I still had this bias. Biases like these are ones that prevent women from pursuing fields typically dominated by men, and can lead to many women and girls believing that they are less intelligent or capable then their male counterparts. To prevent this mindset, it’s important to take a look into the biases you may be unconsciously holding onto, and the impact that those biases might be having on yourself and the people around you.

#10: Be “That Person”

In my opinion, the best way you can tap into feminism is by inspiring others. Be that person who is the jack of all trades. Be kind. Be generous. Be the person who sets boundaries and maintains them. Be the person who walks into a room with their head up and eyes full of determination and courage. Be the person you would’ve looked up to as a child.

In many of my classes, I’m the person who will say something to the professor or student who makes a remark that’s not socially acceptable. I make a point to include myself in discussions, and to include others who may not normally feel like their voices are welcome. In so many conversations and interactions people will wish they spoke up, called someone out, or added a forgotten perspective or issue to the conversation. So be the person that does that. And remember, history is rarely made by being silent.