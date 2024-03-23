Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Spring is around the corner, I cannot wait for all it brings. Reading in a hammock, going on walks, playing soccer barefoot in the grass and so much more. Spring has so many little delights. As I think about the plentiful adventures of spring, I am also planning a playlist of songs to accompany it. Music has a grave impact on all of life’s experiences. I find it so fun finding and creating playlists to jam to on my journeys. 

These are the songs I am playing on repeat all of Spring 2024:

  • “I Feel The Earth Move” from Tapestry by Carole King
  • “The Feeling” from The Good Life  by Sammy Rae & The Friends
  • “Not My Fault” by Renee Rapp (with Megan Thee Stallion)
  • “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” from Amor Prohibido by Selena
  • “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night by FINNEAS
  • “Girl Crush” cover by Harry Styles
  • “Blah Blah Blues” from TIME/SPACE by Charlie Lim
  • “Simple Joys” from PIPPIN
  • “Dancing Queen” from ABBA Gold by ABBA
  • “Watch What Happens” from Newsies
  • “Bookstore Girl” from Two, Moonlight by Charlie Burg
  • “Beautiful” from Tapestry by Carole King
  • “Forever” from Stick Season (Forever) by Noah Kahan
  • “Whatever We Feel” by Sammy Rae & The Friends
