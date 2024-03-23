This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.
Spring is around the corner, I cannot wait for all it brings. Reading in a hammock, going on walks, playing soccer barefoot in the grass and so much more. Spring has so many little delights. As I think about the plentiful adventures of spring, I am also planning a playlist of songs to accompany it. Music has a grave impact on all of life’s experiences. I find it so fun finding and creating playlists to jam to on my journeys.
These are the songs I am playing on repeat all of Spring 2024:
- “I Feel The Earth Move” from Tapestry by Carole King
- “The Feeling” from The Good Life by Sammy Rae & The Friends
- “Not My Fault” by Renee Rapp (with Megan Thee Stallion)
- “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” from Amor Prohibido by Selena
- “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night by FINNEAS
- “Girl Crush” cover by Harry Styles
- “Blah Blah Blues” from TIME/SPACE by Charlie Lim
- “Simple Joys” from PIPPIN
- “Dancing Queen” from ABBA Gold by ABBA
- “Watch What Happens” from Newsies
- “Bookstore Girl” from Two, Moonlight by Charlie Burg
- “Beautiful” from Tapestry by Carole King
- “Forever” from Stick Season (Forever) by Noah Kahan
- “Whatever We Feel” by Sammy Rae & The Friends