Reflections on my First Year of College

Spring is fully here, summer is coming, and it is time to pack up my room and go back home for the summer. I’m realizing just how short this school year has actually felt. It feels like I just moved to school a month or so ago. At the same time, I’m ready to be done with school for a little while. I am so thankful for all of the friends I made this year, and for all of the people I have met. I will probably be calling my friends weekly, if not daily the first few weeks of the summer, just like I called my parents frequently when I first moved to college. I’ve really enjoyed all of the independence I’ve had here at college, and I’m honestly scared I’m going to loose that when I go back home for the summer. I think having an internship will help, since it will help me build a routine and not be under my parents’ roof 24/7. However, I am excited to see my friends from home that I haven’t seen since at least January. It is so odd having two sets of friends in two different places, yet somehow I’m not stuck hovering in the middle. I know that I will have friends that support me wherever I go, which is my main grounding fact during this time of transition.